In the latest review, I discovered a bug that caused the game controls to become blocked.

This happened when the weapon customization panel, the shop, or the help window was open during gameplay — and the player opened the pause menu and then resumed the game. In that situation, the mouse cursor would become inactive while another panel was still open, causing the player to lose control of the game.



This issue has been completely fixed in the latest update.

If you encounter any other problems, please report them — your feedback is greatly appreciated.

Thank you for your cooperation! 🙏

