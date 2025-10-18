 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20437818 Edited 18 October 2025 – 16:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- NPC AI improved.

- Savegames now display game data.

- You can no longer go to bed with a torch.

- Many NPC dialogues have been revised.

- Menus can be closed with ESC.

- Some flying items have been fixed.

- Names of NPCs or objects no longer remain visible over long distances.

- Dialogue cameras always try to show a visible angle and not a wall or something else (often the case in “Friedrich's” hut).

- The signpost at the beginning now has a translation.

- Some sound effects have been made quieter.

- The night has been made brighter.

Changed files in this update

