- NPC AI improved.

- Savegames now display game data.

- You can no longer go to bed with a torch.

- Many NPC dialogues have been revised.

- Menus can be closed with ESC.

- Some flying items have been fixed.

- Names of NPCs or objects no longer remain visible over long distances.

- Dialogue cameras always try to show a visible angle and not a wall or something else (often the case in “Friedrich's” hut).

- The signpost at the beginning now has a translation.

- Some sound effects have been made quieter.

- The night has been made brighter.