- NPC AI improved.
- Savegames now display game data.
- You can no longer go to bed with a torch.
- Many NPC dialogues have been revised.
- Menus can be closed with ESC.
- Some flying items have been fixed.
- Names of NPCs or objects no longer remain visible over long distances.
- Dialogue cameras always try to show a visible angle and not a wall or something else (often the case in “Friedrich's” hut).
- The signpost at the beginning now has a translation.
- Some sound effects have been made quieter.
- The night has been made brighter.
Changed files in this update