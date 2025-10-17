This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Patch Notes:

Added txt log system for server owners, In the install directory there is now a Activity Log for server owners to track malicious deletions of their assets if they miss it in the activity log or if their game crashes. Its updated per new "event" and resets everytime you start a new run

Cepheus Protocol - Activity Log

Session Type: Half Moon Bay

Session Started: 2025-10-17 02 4133 (Local Time)

Note:

- This log records all player actions and in-game events for the active session.

- The file is automatically reset each time a new Pandemic session is launched.

- To preserve a log, manually back it up before starting a new session.

; ======= Dump at 2025-10-17 02 4349 (RealtimeLog) =======

[Activity 107]

Player=Bob

Timestamp=2025-10-17 024349

Location=(-30540.80, -107701.30, 97.30)

Event=Remove Landscable Actor

; ======= Dump at 2025-10-17 02 4349 (RealtimeLog) =======

[Activity 108]

Player=John

Timestamp=2025-10-17 024349

Location=(-30617.20, -107227.00, 100.00)

Event=Remove Landscable Actor

Location -> In install location:

F:\\Steam\\steamapps\\common\\Cepheus Protocol\\CepheusProtocol\\Saved

Added a deletion limiter to safeguard the server in mass delete events by CERC players.

Updated the log to support deletion events as well

Fixes for Operators sometimes getting a RTS/TPS hud combo

Centralized all Health bars to RTS standards from the details panel

Fixed an issue where Secondary weapons wouldn't appear on units when purchased/starting .

Fixed some weapons failing to "Swap"

Updated StartRecruitingUnit logic to utilize uint8 for InRecruitAmount (instead of int32), for rep cost save

Aim source added to p220 was causing dev errors when equipped by the Spec ops

Added new Motion blur system to rotors and in the future vehicles .

Disabled all Pandemic logging to make the screen cleaner

Adjusted the Nav building rules for humanoid characters to solve some navigations quirks to allow some new areas for RTS players to explore

Fixed collisions and replaced Motel_02 mesh near the Soccer Field EARLY PREVIEW OF COOP SUPPORTED RADIO MUSIC

Added mods folder for new radio music system for vehicles Added Radio player to Radioman Fixed a radio music bug where in sequential mode it would favor odd songs , Added cooldown/request system to radio music system to protect "Spam" Added steam workshop scanning for Radio Music mods Supports Loop, Sequence,Shuffle, Stop, Supports console commands only for early testing Bug fixes to resolve looping and other cycle modes not working Setup all vehicles to support radio music Added Speaker Tower F:\\Steam\\steamapps\\common\\Cepheus Protocol\\CepheusProtocol\\Mods\\RadioMusic

Putting music in this above folder in any manner will register to the game upon open. It will also detect any workshop mods now! Mods\\RadioMusic\\"Category" Can be anything you want. People dont need the same folder loadout since music is determined by file unique identifiers. The UI is currently in progress. It uses a deterministic system for creating a unique ID regardless of computer. So you can share MP3s,waves or flacs and everyone can hear the music when played as long as the host has X song. Clients connected to a server can only play music that the host has locally. You will need to enable -log as a launch argument to get the IDs that we generate when you open Then after you open the game click on the window and Ctrl F to search for a music track or the keyword IndexRadioTracks. Then write down the ID's or screenshot them. You must select a Radioman, Speaker (buildable now) or Helicopter to try it out before you enter the console command!



Example:

[2025.10.16-12.19.24:758][ 0]LogTemp: IndexRadioTracks: ├── [Track] Name: Good Morning Vietnam - Paranoid Black Sabbath - Samuelemcn (youtube).mp3 | Category: Sample Music | ID: -78269304 [2025.10.16-12.19.24:759][ 0]LogTemp: IndexRadioTracks: ├── [Track] Name: Ride of the Valkyries.wav | Category: Sample Music | ID: 1669690678 [2025.10.16-12.19.24:760][ 0]LogTemp: IndexRadioTracks: ├── [Track] Name: A New Order.wav | Category: 2282471891 | ID: -1064529746 [2025.10.16-12.19.24:760][ 0]LogTemp: IndexRadioTracks: ├── [Track] Name: Alex Awakes.wav | Category: 2282471891 | ID: 1473844691 [2025.10.16-12.19.24:761][ 0]LogTemp: IndexRadioTracks: ├── [Track] Name: Armageddon.wav | Category: 2282471891 | ID: -912156654 [2025.10.16-12.19.24:761][ 0]LogTemp: IndexRadioTracks: ├── [Track] Name: Behind The Glass.wav | Category: 2282471891 | ID: 2095142393

You will notice that there is an "ID" you use that followed by a CVAR like these!

Example CVARS.

DebugRadioVehicleOnSelected Play "ID" (Without quotes!)

DebugRadioVehicleOnSelected Stop

DebugRadioVehicleOnSelected mode Loop

DebugRadioVehicleOnSelected mode Sequence

DebugRadioVehicleOnSelected mode Shuffle

This is still an early preview at Radio Music and does work in coop as long as all clients/host have X song. We will be adding the radio music UI in the next few days as we continue to bug fix on refine the game.

Custom Game options are still being worked on as well and we hope to have some news on that next week!

Fixed some structures missing updating the activity log

New Squad Manager for Infected/Factions to better improve team coordination and efficiency in attacking/defending

Fixed Investigations improperly responding to some ground infantry. They will be a lot more responsive now from ground attacks with Standards + Brutes + Blow up guys

Improvements to threat generation for melee units to make them more intelligent

Temp fix for rotors not invalidating VSM properly.(Still looking into ways of making the rotors look better)

Collision refinement for trees, traffic lights, and street lights

More collision refinements, mesh adjustment for Gas pump overhang and TI South Progress

Fix for not being able to repair guard towers

Turned off SKipped Entry spam for clients that join mid game

Loosened up some ammo resupply limitations for helicopters,

LHA6 no longer show resupply radius when selected,

Added cvar ToggleDebugResupplySystem for testing live resupply issues with users

Improved reliability of PopulateActivityLog in ROEWidget in getting player names on host machine for activity log

Added logic to 'cap' incoming category XP to the maximum if your current XP is or would go over

Added safeties to stop operator Category XP from going over the max level limits

Fixed double gates of all Tiers not being repairable

Fixed some CERC structures using the old legacy health bar from earlier phases of the rebuild.

Fixed Operator so when they look at units the health bar is more offset so we dont block easy headshots ---- -

Set up player structures to use a more consistent health bar style

Fixed Units being blocked on RTS Coop Map

Fixed another instance of Wifi Building

Fixed Medic healing vehicles https://steamcommunity.com/app/979640/discussions/1/811335793676242159/

Speculative fixes for https://steamcommunity.com/app/979640/discussions/1/811335793676241985/

Fixed Hosts/standalone sometimes seeing jitter when they look at units close up,

Fixed Operators attaching weapons incorrectly when swapping weapons on certain camera shoulder sides,

Fixed gates not opening correctly when first built

Fixes to UpdateGarrisonAnimationBasedOnSeatNumber for ensuring Clientside units are far more likely to be accurately lined up on their seats when in helicopters

Fixed up ResupplyComponent 'breaking' when trying to refill ammo for weapons that are marked as bOneClip (this also fixes resupply components not being able to resupply secondary weapon on Sparrows)

Fixed 'bOneClip' weapons sometimes reloading and refilling from 'invisible' reserve ammo

Cleanup on 'weapon not loaded, async load' response in InventoryComponent potentially putting weapon into wrong slot (likely cause of secondary weapon missing issue)

Added safeties to stop a Multicast_PlayResupplySound_Implementation crash

Hid mostly all the AI debug visual clutter behind debug console commands and

Fixed Zone cards still appearing when you play as Operator ----

Fixed gate prices and health ----

Fixed crash https://discord.com/channels/469412014427602944/1428543184547479705/1428543184547479705

Crash fixes to https://discord.com/channels/469412014427602944/1428544087644045352/1428544087644045352

Fixed infection system not converting CERC/Operators correctly. Now properly kicks Operators back into RTS.

Fixed issues where when units would convert they couldn't melee/damage anyone

Fixed MGL UI for Operator.

Range changes: Shotguns - 2500 Pistols - 3500 SMGS - 4500 LMGS - 6000 AR's - 7000 Snipers - 9250 spitter ground range decreased to 4500uu

Added a system to the spitter so Michael can set accuracy. Set them to miss 20% of the time to start.

Adjusted FM_Infected.h to allow a new spawn rate for how quickly infected rebuild Day 0 | ██████████████████████ 66s Dormant infection Day 1 | ██████████████████ 57s Slow growth Day 2 | ███████████████ 48s Starting activity Day 3 | █████████████ 42s Noticeable expansion Day 4 | ████████████ 36s Spreading Day 5 | ███████████ 33s Aggressive Day 6 | ██████████ 30s Baseline speed Day 7+| ██████████ 30s Sustained outbreak

Fixes to client side garrison 'unit positioning' to resolve some cases where units would attach to the 'wrong place' on helicopters (such as pilots at the start of a new game in Halfmoon Bay)

Added some rate-limiting to GetStructureMoveToLocation ProjectPointToNavigation calls if they are towards a spot that recently failed to help some performance issues when an AI couldn't find a move to spot in really complicated base layouts

Safety added to fix 'CancelFormation' crash (GetAI() wasn't checked before accessing it)

Adjusted it so helicopters have longer drop off for speakers

Crash fixes to audio importing

Fixed sprinting transition

Infected now target "wounded" units more often and better understand when to destroy a wall vs go around

Current State of the Rebuild

A few times each week, our developers host public multiplayer sessions where we jump into the chaos ourselves—testing, refining, and showcasing the true state of the game. These sessions are open for everyone to join, chat, and experience the evolving sandbox that Cepheus Protocol Multiplayer and Singleplayer has become.

The Battle of Half Moon Bay

This particular session started with twelve players splitting into multiple fireteams, each setting up forward operating bases (FOBs) across the city. One team established their base in the center, another fortified the soccer field, while a third entrenched themselves near the construction site. Once Chelseys location was discovered, the teams coordinated to divide the map—back-capping the right side and containing her forces to the left.

The first major engagement came at the soccer field, where Chelseys infected army launched repeated assaults. Waves of brutes and juggernauts clashed against entrenched defenses while operators and RTS-controlled infantry fought street-to-street. When Chelsey shifted her focus toward the Bayfront Administration Center, the central fireteam held firm, repelling the push and stabilizing the front lines.

Meanwhile, Moro’s team conducted daring hit-and-run strikes deep in infected territory—keeping Chelsey off balance and forcing her to defend on multiple fronts. A few close calls nearly broke our lines, but through coordinated air support and precision strikes, we turned the tide. Soon after, our combined forces launched a decisive counteroffensive that pushed her back to the import-export district.

The Final Push

At the climax of the battle, Chelsey unleashed everything she had—massive infected hordes, explosive variants, and juggernauts charging the southern front. The push almost succeeded, but a quick call for reinforcements from Ford’s squad brought helicopters and operators roaring across the skyline. The ground units regrouped for a final unified assault, sweeping across the neighborhoods toward the lighthouse and satellite communications sectors.

In a storm of gunfire, missiles, and chaos, we finally pushed Chelseys forces back into the sea—securing a hard-fought victory. The battle ended with every surviving player lined up across the pacified coastline for a well-earned group screenshot.

A Milestone Moment

This match marked one of our most successful multiplayer playtests yet—no crashes, minimal bugs, and over 90 minutes of pure, unscripted RTS/TPS mayhem. You can watch the full 1 hour and 28 minute playthrough below. Every week, sessions like this bring us closer to the vision of what Cepheus Protocol is meant to be: an RTS unlike anything else in the genre—alive, unpredictable, and built on the stories that emerge when real players face impossible odds together.

Thank you for your continued support as we rebuild Cepheus Protocol from the ground up. Every match, every bug fix, and every chaotic moment helps shape the future of the game.

How to Opt In

Here’s how to opt into the Cepheus Protocol public playtest on Steam:

Open Steam and go to your Library. Right-click Cepheus Protocol and select Properties. In the left panel, click on Betas. From the dropdown menu, choose public-playtest. Close the window. Steam will automatically begin downloading the playtest branch.

Once the download is finished, you’ll be running the public playtest version.

Recap for those late to the party

What’s Coming Next

Immediate priorities are:

Balancing the new Builder Drone and Juggernaut AI

Wrapping helicopter polish (directed landings, pads, operator features, desync fixes)

Fixing AI issues with enemy prioritization and tactical decisions

Frequent bug fixes as we get reports

Chelsey’s AI

Juggernauts are undergoing testing at the moment

Population Meter re-implemented at the bottom-left of the UI for tracking infection strength

Once helicopters and AI stability are locked in, focus will shift to Custom Game Options so players can tune pacing and difficulty. Vehicle driving AI and pathfinding are next in line, but we may hold off depending on the volume and severity of bug reports.

October Goals

We are aiming to flip the rebuild into the default experience by the Halloween Sale, with older versions still available as an opt-in. The exact timing will be based on stability, bug reports, and community feedback — our goal is to get as many people as possible playing on the rebuild once it’s ready.

October priorities include:

Implement the AJAX(HUMVEE) as a test bed for vehicle driving. Work with the community to establish a good "core" vehicle driving. After its "done" we start porting over all the wheeled vehicles and follow up with the Abrams and co.

Extensive Bug hunts / Performance tweaks

A save/load system for Pandemic

Bay Area map updates: Treasure Island and Angel Island are under renovation, with rollout expected around Halloween. Stay tuned! We will aim to release this map in segments going into XMAS. Starting in stages Treasure Island-> Angel & Alcatraz Island -> San Francisco North



On top of these big-ticket items, there are many smaller details and fine-tuning tasks underway — some not listed here but discussed in recent CERC HQ broadcasts. October will be a mix of large features and constant iteration as we refine the fundamentals.

🎧 Last Time on CERC HQ…

Cepheus Protocol | CERC HQ | #69

This week’s update is a no-holds-barred breakdown of Pandemic mode’s evolution, centered around the rebuild of Treasure Island and a total systems overhaul. Robert walks through the new layered rollout strategy for map expansion, beginning with a playable slice of Treasure Island set to launch around Halloween. With Unreal Engine 5’s precision fixes, the team can finally realize their original vision for a scalable, destructible, and immersive RTS battlefield.

Level design gets serious upgrades, including foliage placement, bridge logic, and terrain verticality—while the devs debate whether to support multi-tiered underpasses for gameplay. On the AI side, huge strides are made in how infected evaluate targets, spread, and adapt to player fortifications. Pathfinding gets tighter, blowup enemies are rebalanced, and new debug systems give devs visibility into AI logic mid-match.

Operators get more integration with RTS elements—riding helicopters, building structures, and coordinating in full co-op squads. Helicopter physics and weapon balance receive a full pass, alongside early work on ground vehicle deployment starting with the Ajax. Meanwhile, discussions begin on evolving infected variants and bringing dynamic civilian factions back with better AI direction systems.

Chelsea’s overhaul is still coming. Juggernaut and Builder units continue to be tested. And yes, feedback from Discord and Steam is actively shaping next steps.

🔥 Highlights

Treasure Island rebuild set for Halloween rollout with layered map expansion

Fully revamped AI threat logic, pathfinding, and zone targeting

Debate over under-bridge traversal and visibility in RTS gameplay

Helicopter balancing complete: physics, flight feel, and weapon tuning

Operators now ride, build, and interact deeply with RTS mechanics

Juggernaut and Builder infected updated with smarter behaviors

Upcoming work on vehicle AI, bridge destruction, and custom doctrines

New debug tools help devs analyze AI decisions during play

Feedback-driven dev cycle with live balance adjustments

Community Q&A covers everything from faction AI to turtling tactics

🛠️ Patch Preview

Expect nerfs to blowup units, tweaks to helicopter refueling, and tighter threat evaluation logic. The Ajax vehicle rollout begins soon, and feedback is requested for bridge logic, underpass use, and unit camera control. It’s shaping up fast—get ready to test hard and break things.

🎙️ Next CERC HQ – Livestream Details

🕔 When: Weekly Saturdays – 3 PM EST (New Time!)

📺 Where to Watch:

💬 Topics We'll Cover:

Co-op Progress

Total Revamp based on Community Feedback

Level Design Updates

🎤 Don’t miss our Live Q&A! We’ll be answering questions from the community during the stream.

📺 Missed a Stream? No Worries!