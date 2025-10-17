OK, folks. Welcome to another week's developer's diary.By staying away from useless social media, I found a pretty good improvement in productivity. You can find it reflected in the content below.First things first, the National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk is this week.Thus, as promised last week, we got more content for Charlie Krik on Tuesday.Here is the related new story content:In the town of Queensmouth, where the zombie outbreak is still going on, there are still people trying to preserve the culture and religions of the great nation of the United States. (Similar topics can be found in games such as The War of Mine) Thus, a whole new area has been opened up in the basement of the "Junkyard House." (Also known as the Republican base, which is also a CIA safehouse.) Here, you will find someone who is trying to save national treasures even in an apocalypse.It will be totally uncharacteristic if we don't have some Biden jokes here.Among those national treasures, there are three new furniture items in memory of Charlie Kirk, a portrait, and two statues.All of them can be deployed to your pocket dimension as well.As a bonus, the entire location also gets a new background music: The Patriots' SafehouseSome certain people may feel offended. But here is why I don't care about them."There's a difference between liberals and leftists. It's a very big difference. A liberal is someone I will disagree with, and we'll have a wonderful time. We'll go out to dinner, and we'll consider each other friends. A liberal will have the conversation, and they'll say we might not agree on this, but I still treat you with respect, and I really like you as a person. A leftist will try to shut you up before you even open your mouth. A leftist is rooted in intolerance. And you see this happen all over the place. In America, where on college campuses, I get shouted down. You heard my message tonight—do you think I'm a hateful speaker? Do you think that, you know, I bring vitriol? I get labeled by groups on the left. In America, that I should not be allowed to speak on U.S. campuses. Uh... that I'm somehow spreading vitriol and hatred, and I'm spreading dangerous ideas. There's a difference between a liberal and a leftist." --- Charlie KirkIf they are pro-democracy, if they are pro-free speech, they will not mind coexisting with such new content. After all, the game also features Queensmouth as a town with a majority of democratic population. It's only fair to have an equal share of Republican-leaning content to let everyone have things they can enjoy here. If some people can melt down so easily, just because the world has things they don't like, then they certainly don't fit to live in this world filled with freedom and different ideas.It's just like President Trump and Elon Musk can have their disagreement. But, in the end of the day, Captain America stays side by side with Iron Man.It's just like Zelensky and President Trump got into an argument in the White House. But, in the end, they still can get things worked out together to stop the war. President Trump is now sending the most lethal weapons to Ukraine to counter Putin's killing of civilians, while Ukraine is nominating President Trump for the Nobel Prize for Peace.It's just like Netanyahu and Zelensky refused to pick up each other's phone calls for a while. But they still ended up getting along for certain common goals. Israel sent Ukraine Patriots, and Ukraine has a majority of a pro-Israel population over Hamas.That's how we are doing things. I'd be glad to see all my allies and friends come together, putting aside everyone's differences and working on common goals that set this timeline and human history in the best direction. That's what people who are on the RIGHT side of history are doing. We have a bright future to achieve. And those who do not want to work together to achieve this future because of their intolerance may just be LEFT behind in the past, becoming merely a footnote to future history books.Now, talking about intolerance and disagreement.It seems we are also having a potential civil war in the Mages Guild. (Well, I guess nobody expected a sudden story content in this part of the game. :D)First, let's see some new characters.And, then, the ground is also prepared with new statues.So, what's the story?Well, I can't give you too many spoilers as usual. But, you may get a general idea from the screenshots below:In the Mages Guild, various schools are studying different spells. One of the most ancient ones is the School of Elements. It consists of one director and four archmages. According to some, it's like an ugly mockery of the Dark Elf King's court after he gave humans the knowledge of magic. Well, the new story certainly has something to do with the Dark Elf King.Here are some major characters currently in play:The Archmage of Earth: Kirethra (namesake: Sumerian Myth)The Archmage of Water: Kanghui (namesake: Chinese Myth, a water god also known as Gonggong)The Archmage of Fire: Hououin (namesake: Japanese. Houou means phoenix. And, it seems some people also get the Steins; Gate reference. It may also be true once our story gets there.)The Archmage of Wind: Aeola (namesake: Greek Myth)The Director: Fair (namesake: [Data Redacted])This week's story is mostly around the recent promotion of Director Fair from his previous Archmage of Fire position. Some may ask who this guy is with such crazy laughter always on his face? It's just say, this is not a new character. He has been here for more than 20 years. This is just his new appearance. And because of his true identity, he can easily get this position. There are various clues in the game already. He also has a personal song with additional spoilers because he is such a superior being. (Well, at least he believes.) The character design took some inspiration from a certain character in One Piece."お前らの生きてきた人生とはレベルが違う！ ガキと遊んでるヒマはねェんだ おれには！"Now, why do I suddenly make an update on this part?Well, the main goal, other than kick-starting the opening of this mage civil war, is mostly because I want a much easier way for you to gain water element proficiency. After the initial story, you can talk to Kanghui, the Archmage of Water, to train under him.If you have a lot of money, you can quickly improve any of your team members' water proficiency. It's faster and easier than reading books. But it's just like attending a higher education institution; it costs a lot more money, especially if your proficiency is already at a high level. After that, with better water element proficiency, in addition to making your water spells more powerful, you can successfully summon the Deep Ones in a certain location.The other elements may follow suit afterwards once I get the dialogs and story content of the other archmages sorted out.Of course, the Dolovian storyline is still going. A lot of questions shall be answered in this part. Such as, who killed the caretakers and let the Dolovian acquire their technology, and where those gasmasks of Duin's elite werewolves come from?To begin with, once again, we get another new character:And then, you will need to go to pay Duin a visit to start this part of the story.If the Mage Guild is like having a civil war, then the situation of Dolovian, or the Jiru Island in general, may be more like a Battle Royale, especially if you perspective it from Duin's side.Let's end this week's diary with a real-life content update.This Thursday, I went back to my grandfather's house to harvest persimmons. It's like a family ritual every year. But, as you may know from those dairies in July, the population of my family has decreased quite a bit. It's another reminder that all my grandparents are no longer with us. But their legacy remains. And the living still have a world to rule.Thus, we also get new content related to those persimmons. They are now a new kind of fruit in the game. You can also plant some persimmon trees of your own. And in No.181 River Road, there is now a persimmon tree. I don't know, maybe a hundred years later, this tree will still be there. It's a very old tree.That's for this week. What we stand for is a culture, tradition, and memories with a faith to fulfill all the promises we made in this life. Maybe some people can never understand. It's their problem, not ours. What we stand for is eternal.The full update log of this week:20251011English##########Content################[Character Customization]Added a new male character variation.简体中文##########Content################【角色自定义】新增了一个新的可用男性角色造型。20251012English##########Content################[Character Customization]Added two new male character variations.[The Mages Guild]The center area has been reworked a bit. It's still not accessible at the moment.[Furniture]Added two new Statues of Archmage.[Shopping]You can buy Statues of Archmage from the furniture merchant in the Mages Guild.简体中文##########Content################【角色自定义】新增了2个新的可用男性角色造型。【法师公会】中央区域的地图进行了一些施工。目前仍然无法进入。【家具】加入了两座大法师的雕像【购物】你可以在法师公会的家具商人那里买到大法师的雕像。20251013English##########Content################[The Mages Guild]The light now stops blinking after you have passed the entrance area.[The Mages Guild]The center area is now accessible. (The School of Element.)[The Mages Guild]New story content when you enter the center area for the first time.简体中文##########Content################【法师公会】在通过入口后，这里的灯光不会再闪烁变化。【法师公会】中央区域（元素学院）可以进入。【法师公会】首次进入中央区域现在有了新剧情。20251014English##########Content################[Queensmouth]New Location: Freedom Fighter's Vault (It's the basement of the "Junkyard House")[BGM]New BGM: The Patriots' Safehouse[Queensmouth]The "Junkyard House" now uses The Patriots' Safehouse as its background music.[Boombox]You can now listen to The Patriots' Safehouse from your boombox.[Furniture]New Furniture: Portrait of Charlie Kirk[Furniture]New Furniture: Statue of Charlie Kirk (Standing)[Furniture]New Furniture: Statue of Charlie Kirk (Sitting with Microphone)[Shopping]The NPC in the Freedom Fighter's Vault can sell you all those new furniture.简体中文##########Content################【王后镇】新地点：自由战士之宝库 （这是【垃圾场小屋】的地下室。）【BGM】新BGM：爱国者的安全屋【王后镇】【垃圾场小屋】区域现在使用【爱国者的安全屋】作为其背景音乐。【音乐播放器】你现在可以在音乐播放器中听【爱国者的安全屋】【家具】新家具：查理·柯克肖像【家具】新家具：查理·柯克雕像 （站立）【家具】新家具：查理·柯克雕像 （坐着手持麦克风）【购物】自由战士之宝库的NPC会向你出售这些新的家具。20251015English##########Content################[The Mages Guild]Added more dialog content for the Archmage of Water.[The Mages Guild]The Archmage of Water can now train anyone in your team to improve their water element proficiency. (Capped at lv75. His tuition fees grow with the trainee's proficiency level. )简体中文##########Content################【法师公会】为水之大法师加入了更多对话内容。【法师公会】水之大法师现在可以训练你队伍中的任何人来提高他们的水元素熟练度。（最高到75级。学费根据熟练度等级会提高。）20251016English##########Content################[Effect]New Effect: Resist Poison[Item]New Fruit: Persimmon[Cooking]All generic fruit recipes also apply to Persimmons[Shopping]Random food ingredient vendors now also sell Persimmons.[Gardening]New Fruit Tree: Persimmon Tree[Shopping]Random gardening vendors now sell Persimmon Trees[No.181 River Road]Added a Persimmon Tree.[Alchemy]Persimmon can be used to make potions.[Wiki]Updated the State Effect page.[Wiki]Updated the Cooking page.[Wiki]Updated the Gardening page.[Wiki]Updated the Alchemy page.[Music]New Song: The Fire Lord's Laughter[Boombox]You can now listen to The Fire Lord's Laughter from your boomboxes.简体中文##########Content################【状态效果】新状态效果：毒抗性【物品】新水果：柿子【料理】所有的通用水果食谱同样适用于柿子。【购物】随机的食材商人现在会贩卖柿子。【种植】新果树：柿子树【购物】随机的种植商人现在会贩卖柿子树。【清河路181号】加入了一棵柿子树。【炼金】柿子可以用来制作药剂。【维基】更新了状态效果页面。【维基】更新了料理页面。【维基】更新了炼金页面。【音乐】新歌：火焰领主的狂笑【音乐播放器】你现在可以从音乐播放器中听火焰领主的狂笑20251017English##########Content################[East of the Dolovian Camp]Map modified. No enemies will spawn or get close to where Duin stands during the story.[Shadow of the Wolves]Story continues. (Based on your previous relationship with the Illuminati, you may get different dialogs.)[Wiki]Updated the Shadow of the Wolves page.[The Mages Guild]Studying water element under Kanghui now triggers a time past event.简体中文##########Content################【多洛维营地东部】地图改动。剧情中杜因出现的位置附近不会有敌人出现，敌人也不会靠近这个区域。【群狼的暗影】剧情继续。（基于之前和你光照派的关系，对话内容会有所不同。）【维基】更新了群狼的暗影页面。【法师公会】从康回那里学习水元素熟练度现在会触发时间经过的事件。Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场