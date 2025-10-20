Fixed bug with Looming Hell and mounted units



Regeneration is now accurate to the percentage value, no more brackets



Iron Walls & Enchanted Walls now last for at least 6 months



Increased maximum number of bless effects per player 39 -> 59



Some mounts could desert when out of money, fixed



Damage from crumble is now non-magical



Oath Stone site now gives an undead PD commander too



Fix for map move on commander token not updating instantly



Curse on mount looked like green luck shimmer in battle, fixed



Network lobby could fail reverting to setup if people were playing



Fix rare mount inconsistency for events with unique units



3 monsters required start of battle spell didn't work (Zemaitia's Lauma)



Host crash bug fix



Fay folk summoning bonus didn't work



Creeping Doom can now be cast underwater



Faster turn generation



Natural weapon magic for some more gods



Zemaitia Chud warriors got their intended cost of 25.



Stat and typo fixes.



