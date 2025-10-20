General
- Fixed bug with Looming Hell and mounted units
- Regeneration is now accurate to the percentage value, no more brackets
- Iron Walls & Enchanted Walls now last for at least 6 months
- Increased maximum number of bless effects per player 39 -> 59
- Some mounts could desert when out of money, fixed
- Damage from crumble is now non-magical
- Oath Stone site now gives an undead PD commander too
- Fix for map move on commander token not updating instantly
- Curse on mount looked like green luck shimmer in battle, fixed
- Network lobby could fail reverting to setup if people were playing
- Fix rare mount inconsistency for events with unique units
- 3 monsters required start of battle spell didn't work (Zemaitia's Lauma)
- Host crash bug fix
- Fay folk summoning bonus didn't work
- Creeping Doom can now be cast underwater
- Faster turn generation
- Natural weapon magic for some more gods
- Zemaitia Chud warriors got their intended cost of 25.
- Stat and typo fixes.
Changed files in this update