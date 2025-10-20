 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest Football Manager 26 Escape From Duckov New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 October 2025 Build 20437589 Edited 20 October 2025 – 12:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update mostly fixes some bugs, but there are also a few new features and improved performance for turn generation. The regeneration ability has also been tweaked and is now accurate to the percentage value. Meaning it is no longer much better to have 11 HP instead of 10 HP, regarding regeneration.

General
  • Fixed bug with Looming Hell and mounted units
  • Regeneration is now accurate to the percentage value, no more brackets
  • Iron Walls & Enchanted Walls now last for at least 6 months
  • Increased maximum number of bless effects per player 39 -> 59
  • Some mounts could desert when out of money, fixed
  • Damage from crumble is now non-magical
  • Oath Stone site now gives an undead PD commander too
  • Fix for map move on commander token not updating instantly
  • Curse on mount looked like green luck shimmer in battle, fixed
  • Network lobby could fail reverting to setup if people were playing
  • Fix rare mount inconsistency for events with unique units
  • 3 monsters required start of battle spell didn't work (Zemaitia's Lauma)
  • Host crash bug fix
  • Fay folk summoning bonus didn't work
  • Creeping Doom can now be cast underwater
  • Faster turn generation
  • Natural weapon magic for some more gods
  • Zemaitia Chud warriors got their intended cost of 25.
  • Stat and typo fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2511501
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link