Added

- Buff to early game shields for better reflect. Strength now also provides flat reflect bonus at the same rate as to damage

- Many more hints with basic explanations to get started. They are triggered when conditions are met (for example, when your bags become full)

- Buff to magic skills damage for easier start as a caster. [Air Blade] and [Dirt Ball] now also have better scaling

- Buff to physical skills damage

- Element tooltips now show combined damage done/taken with respect to effects from gear (like wooden gear debuff)

- Loot on the ground made less "flat". Now with better item quality shine is bigger and brighter

- Level bar now has marks for each 10%

Fixed

- Fixed issue with some loot shine disappearing after moving out of screen and back in

- Fixed Mouse forward/backward button actions being triggered on Escape