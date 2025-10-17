New : The game is now playable with supported gamepads, Xbox gamepad recommended (with the exception of character creation and settings).

New : You can now switch the ball camera angle, from the foul line to following the ball.

Update: Added new sounds to the bowling environment.

Update : Showing the oil pattern is now kept in memory for subsequent games.

Update : The "Ball'bazard" button is now renamed "Proshop" for clarity.

Update : Modifying every bowling pin's weight and kickback power.

Fixed: When buying upgrades, the player's money is now visually decreasing.