New : The game is now playable with supported gamepads, Xbox gamepad recommended (with the exception of character creation and settings).
New : You can now switch the ball camera angle, from the foul line to following the ball.
Update: Added new sounds to the bowling environment.
Update : Showing the oil pattern is now kept in memory for subsequent games.
Update : The "Ball'bazard" button is now renamed "Proshop" for clarity.
Update : Modifying every bowling pin's weight and kickback power.
Fixed: When buying upgrades, the player's money is now visually decreasing.
Fixed : Some interactions caused some menus to not show properly.
Patch 1.0.3
Update notes via Steam Community
