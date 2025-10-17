 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20437489
Update notes via Steam Community

  • New : The game is now playable with supported gamepads, Xbox gamepad recommended (with the exception of character creation and settings).

  • New : You can now switch the ball camera angle, from the foul line to following the ball.

  • Update: Added new sounds to the bowling environment.

  • Update : Showing the oil pattern is now kept in memory for subsequent games.

  • Update : The "Ball'bazard" button is now renamed "Proshop" for clarity.

  • Update : Modifying every bowling pin's weight and kickback power.

  • Fixed: When buying upgrades, the player's money is now visually decreasing.

  • Fixed : Some interactions caused some menus to not show properly.

Changed files in this update

