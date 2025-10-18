Hello Heroes! As mentioned previously, we’ll be performing scheduled maintenance today, Friday, October 17, 2025, to add some quality-of-life improvements to our build and introduce new Halloween events following the amazing response from our community. Check out the full event details below.

​

🔗 Maintenance Details

​

New Events Information

​

Unlimited Skill Growth Chance

Event Period: October 17- October 28

How to Join the Event: Event Lobby > Unlimited Skill Growth Chance

Event Guide

Complete requests and level up your Heroes' Skills!

​

Mission Daily Rewards Provided Complete 1 Request 15

​

Event Rewards

Item Name Item Quantity Refined Type Skill Book Chest 3 Refined Type Skill Book Chest 1 Refined Type Sacred Ultimate Skill Book Chest 1

​

Notes

When claiming rewards, you have a set chance to receive each item.

For detailed probabilities, go to the 'Event Lobby > Unlimited Skill Growth Chance' tab and select the Probability button.

Event content and schedule are subject to change.

​

Halloween Countdown Mission

Event Period: October 17- October 28

How to Join the Event: Event Lobby > Halloween Countdown Mission

Event Guide

Get into the Halloween spirit! Clear daily missions unlocked over 7 days and claim your rewards!

​

Day Mission Mission Count Reward Quantity Day 1 Use Parry 10 Underground Naryu Ruins Hourglass 2 Use Joint Attack to Block 10 [Base] Boss Trial (Party) Nameplate 2 Craft Equipment 3 [Base] Raid Battle Key 2 Clear Boss Trial (Party) 2 Halloween Candy 40 Complete all Day 1 Missions 1 Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 5 Day 2 Use Parry 10 Underground Naryu Ruins Hourglass 2 Use Joint Attack to Block 10 [Base] Boss Trial (Party) Nameplate 2 Activate Monster's Weakness 10 [Base] Showdown Ticket 3 Defeat Raid Battle 2 Halloween Candy 40 Complete all Day 2 Missions 1 Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 5 Day 3 Use Parry 10 Underground Naryu Ruins Hourglass 2 Use Joint Attack to Block 10 [Base] Bounty Warrant 2 Clear Boss Trial (Party) 2 [Base] Showdown Ticket 3 Grant A-rank Potential 1 Halloween Candy 40 Complete all Day 3 Missions 1 Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 5 Day 4 Use Parry 10 Underground Naryu Ruins Hourglass 2 Use Joint Attack to Block 10 [Base] Raid Battle Key 2 Defeat Raid Battle 2 [Base] Showdown Ticket 3 Activate Monster's Weakness 10 Halloween Candy 40 Complete all Day 4 Missions 1 Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 5 Day 5 Use Parry 10 Underground Naryu Ruins Hourglass 2 Use Joint Attack to Block 10 [Base] Raid Battle Key 2 Clear Boss Trial (Party) 2 [Base] Bounty Warrant 2 Play Showdown 3 Halloween Candy 50 Complete all Day 5 Missions 1 Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 5 Day 6 Use Parry 10 Underground Naryu Ruins Hourglass 2 Use Joint Attack to Block 10 [Base] Raid Battle Key 2 Defeat Raid Battle 2 [Base] Boss Trial (Party) Nameplate 2 Activate Monster's Weakness 10 Halloween Candy 50 Complete all Day 6 Missions 1 Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 5 Day 7 Use Parry 10 Underground Naryu Ruins Hourglass 2 Use Joint Attack to Disrupt 10 [Base] Showdown Ticket 2 Clear Boss Trial (Party) 2 [Base] Boss Trial (Party) Nameplate 2 Defeat Raid Battle 2 Halloween Candy 50 Complete all Day 7 Missions 1 Limited Hero Recruit Plaque 5

​

Total Completion Reward

Mission Reward Quantity Complete 5 Missions Divine Gems 500 Complete 10 Missions Divine Gems 500 Complete 15 Missions Divine Gems 500 Complete 25 Missions Senior Apprentice Boryn Weapon Skin 1 Complete 35 Missions Senior Apprentice Boryn Outfit 1

​

Notes

Event content and schedule are subject to change.

​

Halloween Raid Event!

Event Period: October 17- October 28

How to Join the Event: Event Lobby > Halloween Raid Event!

Event Guide

Clear Boss Trials (Party) and Raid Battles to earn Request Scrolls, Hero Recruit Plaques, and Divine Gems!

​

Mission Mission Count Provided Point(s) Defeat Gwon 1 10 Defeat Noxious Specter 1 20 Defeat Naksun 1 30 Defeat Noxious Specter in Hard Mode 1 30 Defeat Naksun in Hard Mode 1 40 Defeat Kairam 1 60 Defeat Kairam in Hard Mode 1 100

​

Points Used (per claim) Daily Max Points Max Attempts per Day 10 300 30

​

Obtainable Rewards Quantity Request Scroll 1 Request Scroll 2 Request Scroll 3 Hero Recruit Plaque 1 Hero Recruit Plaque 2 Hero Recruit Plaque 3 Divine Gems 30 Divine Gems 50 Divine Gems 100

​

Notes

When claiming rewards, you have a set chance to receive each item.

For detailed probabilities, go to the 'Event Lobby > Halloween Raid Event!' tab and select the Probability button.

Event content and schedule are subject to change.

​

Additional Changes

Increased the drop rate of Halloween Tickets granted for defeating Halloween Event Monsters in the Underground Dungeon.

Correctly adjusted effects of 2 Common Meteorites for 'Leo I'.

Correctly adjusted effects of 3 Common Meteorites for 'Leo II' to Attack Power, Defense, and HP respectively and increased effects of Refined and Exquisite Meteorites for Leo II.

​

Thank you for your continued support. See you all after maintenance!