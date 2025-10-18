 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20437370 Edited 18 October 2025 – 01:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Heroes! As mentioned previously, we’ll be performing scheduled maintenance today, Friday, October 17, 2025, to add some quality-of-life improvements to our build and introduce new Halloween events following the amazing response from our community. Check out the full event details below.

🔗 Maintenance Details

New Events Information

Unlimited Skill Growth Chance

Event Period: October 17- October 28

How to Join the Event: Event Lobby > Unlimited Skill Growth Chance

Event Guide

  • Complete requests and level up your Heroes' Skills!

Mission

Daily Rewards Provided

Complete 1 Request

15

Event Rewards

Item Name

Item Quantity

Refined Type Skill Book Chest

3

Refined Type Skill Book Chest

1

Refined Type Sacred Ultimate Skill Book Chest

1

Notes

  • When claiming rewards, you have a set chance to receive each item.

  • For detailed probabilities, go to the 'Event Lobby > Unlimited Skill Growth Chance' tab and select the Probability button.

  • Event content and schedule are subject to change.

Halloween Countdown Mission

Event Period: October 17- October 28

How to Join the Event: Event Lobby > Halloween Countdown Mission

Event Guide

  • Get into the Halloween spirit! Clear daily missions unlocked over 7 days and claim your rewards!

Day

Mission

Mission Count

Reward

Quantity

Day 1

Use Parry

10

Underground Naryu Ruins Hourglass

2

Use Joint Attack to Block

10

[Base] Boss Trial (Party) Nameplate

2

Craft Equipment

3

[Base] Raid Battle Key

2

Clear Boss Trial (Party)

2

Halloween Candy

40

Complete all Day 1 Missions

1

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque

5

Day 2

Use Parry

10

Underground Naryu Ruins Hourglass

2

Use Joint Attack to Block

10

[Base] Boss Trial (Party) Nameplate

2

Activate Monster's Weakness

10

[Base] Showdown Ticket

3

Defeat Raid Battle

2

Halloween Candy

40

Complete all Day 2 Missions

1

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque

5

Day 3

Use Parry

10

Underground Naryu Ruins Hourglass

2

Use Joint Attack to Block

10

[Base] Bounty Warrant

2

Clear Boss Trial (Party)

2

[Base] Showdown Ticket

3

Grant A-rank Potential

1

Halloween Candy

40

Complete all Day 3 Missions

1

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque

5

Day 4

Use Parry

10

Underground Naryu Ruins Hourglass

2

Use Joint Attack to Block

10

[Base] Raid Battle Key

2

Defeat Raid Battle

2

[Base] Showdown Ticket

3

Activate Monster's Weakness

10

Halloween Candy

40

Complete all Day 4 Missions

1

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque

5

Day 5

Use Parry

10

Underground Naryu Ruins Hourglass

2

Use Joint Attack to Block

10

[Base] Raid Battle Key

2

Clear Boss Trial (Party)

2

[Base] Bounty Warrant

2

Play Showdown

3

Halloween Candy

50

Complete all Day 5 Missions

1

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque

5

Day 6

Use Parry

10

Underground Naryu Ruins Hourglass

2

Use Joint Attack to Block

10

[Base] Raid Battle Key

2

Defeat Raid Battle

2

[Base] Boss Trial (Party) Nameplate

2

Activate Monster's Weakness

10

Halloween Candy

50

Complete all Day 6 Missions

1

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque

5

Day 7

Use Parry

10

Underground Naryu Ruins Hourglass

2

Use Joint Attack to Disrupt

10

[Base] Showdown Ticket

2

Clear Boss Trial (Party)

2

[Base] Boss Trial (Party) Nameplate

2

Defeat Raid Battle

2

Halloween Candy

50

Complete all Day 7 Missions

1

Limited Hero Recruit Plaque

5

Total Completion Reward

Mission

Reward

Quantity

Complete 5 Missions

Divine Gems

500

Complete 10 Missions

Divine Gems

500

Complete 15 Missions

Divine Gems

500

Complete 25 Missions

Senior Apprentice Boryn Weapon Skin

1

Complete 35 Missions

Senior Apprentice Boryn Outfit

1

Notes

  • Event content and schedule are subject to change.

Halloween Raid Event!

Event Period: October 17- October 28

How to Join the Event: Event Lobby > Halloween Raid Event!

Event Guide

  • Clear Boss Trials (Party) and Raid Battles to earn Request Scrolls, Hero Recruit Plaques, and Divine Gems!

Mission

Mission Count

Provided Point(s)

Defeat Gwon

1

10

Defeat Noxious Specter

1

20

Defeat Naksun

1

30

Defeat Noxious Specter in Hard Mode

1

30

Defeat Naksun in Hard Mode

1

40

Defeat Kairam

1

60

Defeat Kairam in Hard Mode

1

100

Points Used (per claim)

Daily Max Points

Max Attempts per Day

10

300

30

Obtainable Rewards

Quantity

Request Scroll

1

Request Scroll

2

Request Scroll

3

Hero Recruit Plaque

1

Hero Recruit Plaque

2

Hero Recruit Plaque

3

Divine Gems

30

Divine Gems

50

Divine Gems

100

Notes

  • When claiming rewards, you have a set chance to receive each item.

  • For detailed probabilities, go to the 'Event Lobby > Halloween Raid Event!' tab and select the Probability button.

  • Event content and schedule are subject to change.

Additional Changes

  • Increased the drop rate of Halloween Tickets granted for defeating Halloween Event Monsters in the Underground Dungeon.

  • Correctly adjusted effects of 2 Common Meteorites for 'Leo I'.

  • Correctly adjusted effects of 3 Common Meteorites for 'Leo II' to Attack Power, Defense, and HP respectively and increased effects of Refined and Exquisite Meteorites for Leo II.

Thank you for your continued support. See you all after maintenance!

Changed files in this update

