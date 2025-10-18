Hello Heroes! As mentioned previously, we’ll be performing scheduled maintenance today, Friday, October 17, 2025, to add some quality-of-life improvements to our build and introduce new Halloween events following the amazing response from our community. Check out the full event details below.
New Events Information
Unlimited Skill Growth Chance
Event Period: October 17- October 28
How to Join the Event: Event Lobby > Unlimited Skill Growth Chance
Event Guide
Complete requests and level up your Heroes' Skills!
Mission
Daily Rewards Provided
Complete 1 Request
15
Event Rewards
Item Name
Item Quantity
Refined Type Skill Book Chest
3
Refined Type Skill Book Chest
1
Refined Type Sacred Ultimate Skill Book Chest
1
Notes
When claiming rewards, you have a set chance to receive each item.
For detailed probabilities, go to the 'Event Lobby > Unlimited Skill Growth Chance' tab and select the Probability button.
Event content and schedule are subject to change.
Halloween Countdown Mission
Event Period: October 17- October 28
How to Join the Event: Event Lobby > Halloween Countdown Mission
Event Guide
Get into the Halloween spirit! Clear daily missions unlocked over 7 days and claim your rewards!
Day
Mission
Mission Count
Reward
Quantity
Day 1
Use Parry
10
Underground Naryu Ruins Hourglass
2
Use Joint Attack to Block
10
[Base] Boss Trial (Party) Nameplate
2
Craft Equipment
3
[Base] Raid Battle Key
2
Clear Boss Trial (Party)
2
Halloween Candy
40
Complete all Day 1 Missions
1
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
5
Day 2
Use Parry
10
Underground Naryu Ruins Hourglass
2
Use Joint Attack to Block
10
[Base] Boss Trial (Party) Nameplate
2
Activate Monster's Weakness
10
[Base] Showdown Ticket
3
Defeat Raid Battle
2
Halloween Candy
40
Complete all Day 2 Missions
1
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
5
Day 3
Use Parry
10
Underground Naryu Ruins Hourglass
2
Use Joint Attack to Block
10
[Base] Bounty Warrant
2
Clear Boss Trial (Party)
2
[Base] Showdown Ticket
3
Grant A-rank Potential
1
Halloween Candy
40
Complete all Day 3 Missions
1
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
5
Day 4
Use Parry
10
Underground Naryu Ruins Hourglass
2
Use Joint Attack to Block
10
[Base] Raid Battle Key
2
Defeat Raid Battle
2
[Base] Showdown Ticket
3
Activate Monster's Weakness
10
Halloween Candy
40
Complete all Day 4 Missions
1
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
5
Day 5
Use Parry
10
Underground Naryu Ruins Hourglass
2
Use Joint Attack to Block
10
[Base] Raid Battle Key
2
Clear Boss Trial (Party)
2
[Base] Bounty Warrant
2
Play Showdown
3
Halloween Candy
50
Complete all Day 5 Missions
1
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
5
Day 6
Use Parry
10
Underground Naryu Ruins Hourglass
2
Use Joint Attack to Block
10
[Base] Raid Battle Key
2
Defeat Raid Battle
2
[Base] Boss Trial (Party) Nameplate
2
Activate Monster's Weakness
10
Halloween Candy
50
Complete all Day 6 Missions
1
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
5
Day 7
Use Parry
10
Underground Naryu Ruins Hourglass
2
Use Joint Attack to Disrupt
10
[Base] Showdown Ticket
2
Clear Boss Trial (Party)
2
[Base] Boss Trial (Party) Nameplate
2
Defeat Raid Battle
2
Halloween Candy
50
Complete all Day 7 Missions
1
Limited Hero Recruit Plaque
5
Total Completion Reward
Mission
Reward
Quantity
Complete 5 Missions
Divine Gems
500
Complete 10 Missions
Divine Gems
500
Complete 15 Missions
Divine Gems
500
Complete 25 Missions
Senior Apprentice Boryn Weapon Skin
1
Complete 35 Missions
Senior Apprentice Boryn Outfit
1
Notes
Event content and schedule are subject to change.
Halloween Raid Event!
Event Period: October 17- October 28
How to Join the Event: Event Lobby > Halloween Raid Event!
Event Guide
Clear Boss Trials (Party) and Raid Battles to earn Request Scrolls, Hero Recruit Plaques, and Divine Gems!
Mission
Mission Count
Provided Point(s)
Defeat Gwon
1
10
Defeat Noxious Specter
1
20
Defeat Naksun
1
30
Defeat Noxious Specter in Hard Mode
1
30
Defeat Naksun in Hard Mode
1
40
Defeat Kairam
1
60
Defeat Kairam in Hard Mode
1
100
Points Used (per claim)
Daily Max Points
Max Attempts per Day
10
300
30
Obtainable Rewards
Quantity
Request Scroll
1
Request Scroll
2
Request Scroll
3
Hero Recruit Plaque
1
Hero Recruit Plaque
2
Hero Recruit Plaque
3
Divine Gems
30
Divine Gems
50
Divine Gems
100
Notes
When claiming rewards, you have a set chance to receive each item.
For detailed probabilities, go to the 'Event Lobby > Halloween Raid Event!' tab and select the Probability button.
Event content and schedule are subject to change.
Additional Changes
Increased the drop rate of Halloween Tickets granted for defeating Halloween Event Monsters in the Underground Dungeon.
Correctly adjusted effects of 2 Common Meteorites for 'Leo I'.
Correctly adjusted effects of 3 Common Meteorites for 'Leo II' to Attack Power, Defense, and HP respectively and increased effects of Refined and Exquisite Meteorites for Leo II.
Thank you for your continued support. See you all after maintenance!
Changed files in this update