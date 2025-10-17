Update improving visuals, sounds and adding alternative fires to the guns.
Visuals
Improved all materials/surfaces
Improved lighting
Added volumetric fog
Added XeSS 2.1 support with Frame Gen and XeLL(low latency)
Added sharpness setting
Added camera shake power setting
Improved blood effects and gore meshes
Improved landscapes
Added foliage
Improved surface hit effects
Improved visibility: for most effects/particles made transparency increase or scale size down or both, when close to player camera
Improved UI
Changed text font
Improved materials for the following guns: Super Shotgun, Headbanger, Rocket Launcher, Pistol
Added lights into Hydra heads
Added flashlight
Reduced brightness for enemy projectiles lights
Added missing lights to explosions of projectiles: Heavy Rifle, Headbanger
Weapons
Improved recoil for all weapons (gun movement, camera shakes)
Increased weapon change speed
Improved muzzle flash effects
Added lights to muzzle flashes and projectiles
Added buff to Pistol and SMG of +50% damage when Machine Gun is picked up
Added buff to Shotgun of +50% damage, 50% chance to not consume ammo and little fire rate boost when Super Shotgun is picked up
Improved sway, reduced forward/backward sway
Removed crosshair recoil from auto guns (crosshair going up/side during shooting)
Shotgun - increased base fire rate
Machine Gun - reduced base fire rate, increased damage
Fixed Super Shotgun reload sound was little unsynced
Improved projectile trails
Fixed procedural recoil pushed back weapon too much if fast click during shooting a high fire rate auto guns
Weapons Alternative Fires
Pistol - 5 bullet burst
Shotgun - 3 round burst
SMG - 2x firerate with big horizontal spread
Grenade Launcher - fires 5 weaker projectiles at once in horizontal pattern, concume 2 ammo
Rocket Launcher - 3 rockets burst
Machine Gun - 2x firerate with little more spread and movement speed penalty
Super Shotgun - mortar-like 2 explosive heavy projectiles
Heavy Rifle - fires 4 projectiles at once in square pattern
Headbanger - zoom
General
Improved levels loading speed
Increased player movement responsiveness
Hydra - added movement and attack speed boost depending on amount of head it lost
Unlocked cheats menu from the start ( available via pause menu )
Increased enemy spawn effect speed
Each level start HP changed 50->75
Adjusted all shooting sounds volumes, improved some shooting sounds
Changed shoot sound for SMG and Heavy Rifle
improved enemy hit and dismemberment sounds
Added more checkpoints on Level 2
Improved visible/not occluded enemies movement quality
Fixed some possible crashes
Added auto crash reporting
Fixed some occasions when saves was missing some enemies
Little speed boost for shader precompilation
Reduced possibility of AI getting stuck
Fixed some missing translations
Fixed player fast rotation artifact
