Added missing lights to explosions of projectiles: Heavy Rifle, Headbanger

Improved materials for the following guns: Super Shotgun, Headbanger, Rocket Launcher, Pistol

Improved visibility: for most effects/particles made transparency increase or scale size down or both, when close to player camera

Added XeSS 2.1 support with Frame Gen and XeLL(low latency)

Improved recoil for all weapons (gun movement, camera shakes)

Increased weapon change speed

Improved muzzle flash effects

Added lights to muzzle flashes and projectiles

Added buff to Pistol and SMG of +50% damage when Machine Gun is picked up

Added buff to Shotgun of +50% damage, 50% chance to not consume ammo and little fire rate boost when Super Shotgun is picked up

Improved sway, reduced forward/backward sway

Removed crosshair recoil from auto guns (crosshair going up/side during shooting)

Shotgun - increased base fire rate

Machine Gun - reduced base fire rate, increased damage

Fixed Super Shotgun reload sound was little unsynced

Improved projectile trails