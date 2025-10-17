 Skip to content
Major 17 October 2025 Build 20437137 Edited 17 October 2025 – 14:52:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update improving visuals, sounds and adding alternative fires to the guns.

Visuals

  • Improved all materials/surfaces

  • Improved lighting

  • Added volumetric fog

  • Added XeSS 2.1 support with Frame Gen and XeLL(low latency)

  • Added sharpness setting

  • Added camera shake power setting

  • Improved blood effects and gore meshes

  • Improved landscapes

  • Added foliage

  • Improved surface hit effects

  • Improved visibility: for most effects/particles made transparency increase or scale size down or both, when close to player camera

  • Improved UI

  • Changed text font

  • Improved materials for the following guns: Super Shotgun, Headbanger, Rocket Launcher, Pistol

  • Added lights into Hydra heads

  • Added flashlight

  • Reduced brightness for enemy projectiles lights

  • Added missing lights to explosions of projectiles: Heavy Rifle, Headbanger

Weapons

  • Improved recoil for all weapons (gun movement, camera shakes)

  • Increased weapon change speed

  • Improved muzzle flash effects

  • Added lights to muzzle flashes and projectiles

  • Added buff to Pistol and SMG of +50% damage when Machine Gun is picked up

  • Added buff to Shotgun of +50% damage, 50% chance to not consume ammo and little fire rate boost when Super Shotgun is picked up

  • Improved sway, reduced forward/backward sway

  • Removed crosshair recoil from auto guns (crosshair going up/side during shooting)

  • Shotgun - increased base fire rate

  • Machine Gun - reduced base fire rate, increased damage

  • Fixed Super Shotgun reload sound was little unsynced

  • Improved projectile trails

  • Fixed procedural recoil pushed back weapon too much if fast click during shooting a high fire rate auto guns

Weapons Alternative Fires

  • Pistol - 5 bullet burst

  • Shotgun - 3 round burst

  • SMG - 2x firerate with big horizontal spread

  • Grenade Launcher - fires 5 weaker projectiles at once in horizontal pattern, concume 2 ammo

  • Rocket Launcher - 3 rockets burst

  • Machine Gun - 2x firerate with little more spread and movement speed penalty

  • Super Shotgun - mortar-like 2 explosive heavy projectiles

  • Heavy Rifle - fires 4 projectiles at once in square pattern

  • Headbanger - zoom

General

  • Improved levels loading speed

  • Increased player movement responsiveness

  • Hydra - added movement and attack speed boost depending on amount of head it lost

  • Unlocked cheats menu from the start ( available via pause menu )

  • Increased enemy spawn effect speed

  • Each level start HP changed 50->75

  • Adjusted all shooting sounds volumes, improved some shooting sounds

  • Changed shoot sound for SMG and Heavy Rifle

  • improved enemy hit and dismemberment sounds

  • Added more checkpoints on Level 2

  • Improved visible/not occluded enemies movement quality

  • Fixed some possible crashes

  • Added auto crash reporting

  • Fixed some occasions when saves was missing some enemies

  • Little speed boost for shader precompilation

  • Reduced possibility of AI getting stuck

  • Fixed some missing translations

  • Fixed player fast rotation artifact

Changed files in this update

