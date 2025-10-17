Hello Deconstructors 🫡

Changelog for Patch 1.0.9 :

Added a “Reset to Warehouse” button in the pause menu



Fixed a bug that blocked connector disassembly progress after a quick double-click



Fixed incorrect day counting in contracts and orders — reputation decreases after missing the deadline



Tier 5 contracts now correctly display reputation gain



Removed visual bug showing expired contract/order warnings in simplified mode

Game version: 8125ℹ️ Additionally, we have created a dedicated Discord channel for suggestions regarding in-game translations - if you notice any mistakes in the localization, please let us know.Have fun!Deconstruction Simulator Team