Hello Deconstructors 🫡
Changelog for Patch 1.0.9:Game version: 8125
- Added a “Reset to Warehouse” button in the pause menu
- Fixed a bug that blocked connector disassembly progress after a quick double-click
- Fixed incorrect day counting in contracts and orders — reputation decreases after missing the deadline
- Tier 5 contracts now correctly display reputation gain
- Removed visual bug showing expired contract/order warnings in simplified mode
Thank you again for your feedback, comments, and reviews 🤝
Have fun!
Deconstruction Simulator Team
