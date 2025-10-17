 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20436887 Edited 17 October 2025 – 16:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Deconstructors 🫡


Changelog for Patch 1.0.9:

Game version: 8125
  • Added a “Reset to Warehouse” button in the pause menu
  • Fixed a bug that blocked connector disassembly progress after a quick double-click
  • Fixed incorrect day counting in contracts and orders — reputation decreases after missing the deadline
  • Tier 5 contracts now correctly display reputation gain
  • Removed visual bug showing expired contract/order warnings in simplified mode
ℹ️ Additionally, we have created a dedicated Discord channel for suggestions regarding in-game translations - if you notice any mistakes in the localization, please let us know.

Thank you again for your feedback, comments, and reviews 🤝



Have fun!
Deconstruction Simulator Team

