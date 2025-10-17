-Reworked schematics placement

-Node Group now automatically selects all nodes and connectors inside when selected

-Node Groups can now be exported using schematics or copy/paste

-Bank Breach can now be added from the nodes menu

-Bank Breach no longer disappears after a fail or success

-Removed random appearing Bank Brach

-Bank Breach can now be exported using schematics or copy/paste

-Added Download and Upload mergers. They can be unlocked via research

-Changed background color to highlight usable desktop

-Download Manager now displays and downloads all file formats by default, removing the need of unlocking them

-Download Manager cost in Tokens was increased to 300 from 200 to reflect this change

-Download Manager now has its settings saved when exporting

-IDE now has its settings saved when exporting

-Locked nodes are now hidden by default

-Added a "sessions" stat

-Rest Time is now visible if the amount of sessions is equal to or greater than 2

-Fixed an error with the attribute formula

-Fixed multiple instances of duping by looping resources

-Fixed Rest Time not showing up after booting

-Fixed drags interrupting the connection process

-Fixed keybinds not working on text fields

