17 October 2025 Build 20436883 Edited 17 October 2025 – 15:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Reworked schematics placement
-Node Group now automatically selects all nodes and connectors inside when selected
-Node Groups can now be exported using schematics or copy/paste
-Bank Breach can now be added from the nodes menu
-Bank Breach no longer disappears after a fail or success
-Removed random appearing Bank Brach
-Bank Breach can now be exported using schematics or copy/paste
-Added Download and Upload mergers. They can be unlocked via research
-Changed background color to highlight usable desktop
-Download Manager now displays and downloads all file formats by default, removing the need of unlocking them
-Download Manager cost in Tokens was increased to 300 from 200 to reflect this change
-Download Manager now has its settings saved when exporting
-IDE now has its settings saved when exporting
-Locked nodes are now hidden by default
-Added a "sessions" stat
-Rest Time is now visible if the amount of sessions is equal to or greater than 2
-Fixed an error with the attribute formula
-Fixed multiple instances of duping by looping resources
-Fixed Rest Time not showing up after booting
-Fixed drags interrupting the connection process
-Fixed keybinds not working on text fields

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3606901
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3606902
  • Loading history…
