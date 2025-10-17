New Features

Gameplay Tips System: Brand-new tips now appear on loading screens and during gameplay, offering helpful advice for newcomers and uncovering hidden mechanics for veteran players.

Shift + Click Combo: You can now use Shift + Left Click to instantly max-upgrade armies or buildings, or buy all available units or structures in one action. A true time-saver!

Expanded Timed Events: We’ve added a ton of new timed events across both Chapter and Default modes. Each one brings fresh surprises, strategic choices, and new ways to earn rewards.

Reworks & Major Changes

Revolt Mechanic Reworked: The revolt system, based on religion, has been completely redesigned. It’s now more balanced, reliable, and immersive. Failed revolts will also reduce part of the religious influence, creating a more dynamic world.

Army Screen Revamp: We’ve refreshed the entire army unit view for better readability.

Main Menu Overhaul: The main menu received a full visual and functional makeover, with interactive screens and new animations. Just check it out and try to find all new features and Easter eggs.

Revamped Config System - We’ve completely reworked the internal config structure that controls game mechanics. This brings smoother performance, faster loading, and a much more stable experience overall.