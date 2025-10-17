New Features
Expanded Timed Events: We’ve added a ton of new timed events across both Chapter and Default modes. Each one brings fresh surprises, strategic choices, and new ways to earn rewards.
Shift + Click Combo: You can now use Shift + Left Click to instantly max-upgrade armies or buildings, or buy all available units or structures in one action. A true time-saver!
Gameplay Tips System: Brand-new tips now appear on loading screens and during gameplay, offering helpful advice for newcomers and uncovering hidden mechanics for veteran players.
Reworks & Major Changes
Revolt Mechanic Reworked: The revolt system, based on religion, has been completely redesigned. It’s now more balanced, reliable, and immersive. Failed revolts will also reduce part of the religious influence, creating a more dynamic world.
Army Screen Revamp: We’ve refreshed the entire army unit view for better readability.
Main Menu Overhaul: The main menu received a full visual and functional makeover, with interactive screens and new animations. Just check it out and try to find all new features and Easter eggs.
Revamped Config System - We’ve completely reworked the internal config structure that controls game mechanics. This brings smoother performance, faster loading, and a much more stable experience overall.
Fresh Sound Additions - Added a huge batch of new sound effects across menus, buttons, and views, making every click and action feel more alive and responsive!
Localization & Accessibility
Added new terms localizations for multiple languages.
Fixed various translation issues to make the experience smoother for all players.
Added achievement tracking improvements to recognize earlier steps toward completion.
Improvements & Balancing
Rebalanced all timed event durations and rewards for both Chapter and Default modes to create smoother progression and more exciting pacing.
Enhanced contrasts and visual clarity throughout the UI for a cleaner and more enjoyable experience.
Fixes & Stability
Timed Events Fixed - A critical issue after loading a save could trigger instant game over or massive money boosts. This is now fully resolved, ensuring fair and consistent progression.
Dashboard Display Fixes - Fixed several issues where the main dashboard sometimes failed to properly update certain views. Everything now refreshes smoothly and reliably.
Production buildings – Fixed several problems in game map creating and loading, that could lead to dysfunctional production system.
Covered some situations, when you could start or load chapters mode from default game
Our small team keeps pushing forward to make every update feel alive and rewarding.
Thank you for your amazing feedback and continued support - you make this journey worth it!
Please comment your requests, ideas, and suggestions on how we can keep improving the game. Every bit of feedback helps us make Countryballs even better!
Changed files in this update