This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Today, Patch 0.1.7 launches on the Beta Branch!

Among improvements and bugfixes, this update introduces the ability to summon elemental Orbs as a brand-new Wonder! Harness the power of Fire and Water for destruction and vegetation growth.

Read the changelog below for more information:

🛠️ Patch Notes v0.1.7

We have added the new very cool ability to summon fire and water orb as new wonder from the early beginning on

up to 5 orbs can be carried by the imp at the same time

orb can also be placed somewhere for later usage

fire and water orb can both be thrown

fire orb acts as a fireball when thrown => destruction

water orb kills fire and lets vegetation grow

added tutorial explaining how to handle orbs

Here’s your first look at the elemental Orbs! Stay tuned — in our next update, we’ll show them in action.

Further improvements:

improved settlement border calculation in complex cases

size for border extension via towers is now dependent on map size

Bugfix:

fixed issue with settlement border calculation on higher progression levels

fixed issues with old savegames on the first map since our last update

🔑 How to access the Beta Branch:

Open your Steam Library Right-click on Fata Deum → Properties Go to the Betas tab Select Open - Beta from the dropdown menu Close the window – Steam will now automatically download the Beta version

We will extend this feature over the next weeks to also allow to summon orbs of earth and wind and to add additional possibilities to interact with them and create even greater wonders. Stay tuned!

While this is just a first step, it is one of the bigger features we want to add and extend to push this game more and more in the god game direction (as many of you currently see to much RTS and not enough god game in Fata Deum).

Thanks for your input! We will continue listening to your feedback!