 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum Escape From Duckov ARC Raiders
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 October 2025 Build 20436803 Edited 20 October 2025 – 08:46:07 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Today, Patch 0.1.7 launches on the Beta Branch!

Among improvements and bugfixes, this update introduces the ability to summon elemental Orbs as a brand-new Wonder! Harness the power of Fire and Water for destruction and vegetation growth.

Read the changelog below for more information:

🛠️ Patch Notes v0.1.7

We have added the new very cool ability to summon fire and water orb as new wonder from the early beginning on

  • up to 5 orbs can be carried by the imp at the same time

  • orb can also be placed somewhere for later usage

  • fire and water orb can both be thrown

  • fire orb acts as a fireball when thrown => destruction

  • water orb kills fire and lets vegetation grow

  • added tutorial explaining how to handle orbs

Here’s your first look at the elemental Orbs! Stay tuned — in our next update, we’ll show them in action.

Further improvements:

  • improved settlement border calculation in complex cases

  • size for border extension via towers is now dependent on map size

Bugfix:

  • fixed issue with settlement border calculation on higher progression levels

  • fixed issues with old savegames on the first map since our last update

🔑 How to access the Beta Branch:

  1. Open your Steam Library

  2. Right-click on Fata DeumProperties

  3. Go to the Betas tab

  4. Select Open - Beta from the dropdown menu

  5. Close the window – Steam will now automatically download the Beta version

We will extend this feature over the next weeks to also allow to summon orbs of earth and wind and to add additional possibilities to interact with them and create even greater wonders. Stay tuned!

While this is just a first step, it is one of the bigger features we want to add and extend to push this game more and more in the god game direction (as many of you currently see to much RTS and not enough god game in Fata Deum).

Thanks for your input! We will continue listening to your feedback!

Changed depots in open-beta branch

View more data in app history for build 20436803
Windows Fata Deum Content Depot 1330361
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link