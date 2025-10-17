Hey everyone!
That was quite a launch week. And we are super happy with the feedback we got so far. Thank you everyone for your super positive reviews so far (hey, as the time of writing 2 are missing for the Very Positive Rating). And thank you for reporting all the little errors you found. We've been working hard to fix everything you found as quick as possible. We've already released two mini fixes.
And today we're releasing the first more complex fixes (well, rather small issues for you but technically a bit more complex to fix on our side). And on top we've also updated the Traditional Chinese translation.
Happy weekend and thank you for playing Spindle!
Changelog:
You now really have to catch all fish to receive the reward, and Christoph no longer needs to be spoken to twice,
A bug in the first dungeon has been fixed (we can’t tell you which one ),
You can now still obtain Jane’s battle license even in the after game,
Minor graphical glitches have been fixed,
A softlock in the temple ruins has been resolved,
Additional hints have been added for Chapter 3,
Typos in several languages have been corrected (German, English, Chinese),
A new music track has been added after the fourth dungeon,
Enemies and drop rates have been rebalanced,
Minor adjustments to the ending credits
The final boss can now be defeated even if the player has died once,
Two softlocks in the Ancient Ruins have been fixed,
A crash that occurred when getting hit while having a fish on the line has been fixed
The color glitch for the Switch 2 has been fixed (the update has been submitted to Nintendo and should be reviewed and released within the next 5 to 10 days),
The 30 fps mode on the Switch has been improved,
The Shift key can now be used in key remapping,
In the remapping menu, the arrow keys are now displayed as a secondary control option (some players were confused about why they couldn’t assign the arrow keys),
Additional minor color corrections,
In the second dungeon, there’s now an extra hint teaching the player that the Power can also be controlled,
The timer in the exit rooms has been made more robust,
A few additional colliders have been added,
The Traditional Chinese translation has been improved,
Minor dialogue errors have been fixed,
A softlock caused by the boat has been fixed
Changed files in this update