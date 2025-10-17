Hey everyone!



That was quite a launch week. And we are super happy with the feedback we got so far. Thank you everyone for your super positive reviews so far (hey, as the time of writing 2 are missing for the Very Positive Rating). And thank you for reporting all the little errors you found. We've been working hard to fix everything you found as quick as possible. We've already released two mini fixes.

And today we're releasing the first more complex fixes (well, rather small issues for you but technically a bit more complex to fix on our side). And on top we've also updated the Traditional Chinese translation.

Happy weekend and thank you for playing Spindle!

Changelog: