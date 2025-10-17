Hey everyone !
I just added a two new features :
- A merchant with special items will now spawn at some random/predefined moments during the game
- Craft a tavern to recruit new workers and also discover new skilled workers abled to craft faster.
Update - Merchant - 0.5.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 4100031
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update