 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Fellowship Hogwarts Legacy Football Manager 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 October 2025 Build 20436785 Edited 17 October 2025 – 15:09:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone !

I just added a two new features :
- A merchant with special items will now spawn at some random/predefined moments during the game
- Craft a tavern to recruit new workers and also discover new skilled workers abled to craft faster.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 4100031
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link