This new update is a work in progress towards making travel more interesting, but it is like one step/update of many.

* Changed: Find artifact pieces in order to travel to next asteroid (work in progress).

* Changed: Unstable mining reduced damage to 0, and increased a bit the pushback.

* Changed: Ship auto repairs itself when collecting scrap.

* Changed: Some stats have higher cap and some others lower now.

* Changed: Related to last one, ship starts with some lower base stats but upgrades changes are more powerful now.