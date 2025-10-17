 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Fellowship Hogwarts Legacy Football Manager 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 October 2025 Build 20436755 Edited 17 October 2025 – 15:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This new update is a work in progress towards making travel more interesting, but it is like one step/update of many.

* Changed: Find artifact pieces in order to travel to next asteroid (work in progress).

* Changed: Unstable mining reduced damage to 0, and increased a bit the pushback.

* Changed: Ship auto repairs itself when collecting scrap.

* Changed: Some stats have higher cap and some others lower now.

* Changed: Related to last one, ship starts with some lower base stats but upgrades changes are more powerful now.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3876421
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3876422
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link