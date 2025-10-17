Hi all,

This small update contains the following:

6 achievements for the characters and their primary weapons found in Beneath the Tides. You will have to reach level 100 with each character to unlock them.

When you press Esc during play, the Exit Game menu opens. You can now adjust the main volume setting here. The setting isn't permanent, so using Options in the Main Menu is still required for making it permanent.

The default main volume setting is now lower. This is only set when someone plays for the first time.