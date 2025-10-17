 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20436526
Update notes via Steam Community

Attention Pilots:

A client update is coming on October 17 at 10:15 PM (UTC+8). This is a no-downtime update, so you can keep playing as usual. Simply update your client to access the latest version—logged-in players won't be affected.

This update fixes visual glitches that occurred when pilots disconnected while spectating and then rejoined the battlefield. It also fixes text display errors in the [Adapt and Overcome] mission.

Thank you for your continued support and feedback!

—S.H.A.D.O.W. Command HQ

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2452281
