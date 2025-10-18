version 1.0.5-1.0.5.1 Update

Hello, Break Artists!
The Mech Customization Contest deadline is just around the corner!
Everyone who submitted an entry to the contest will receive a special wing-shaped module as a participation prize, so don’t miss this chance!
[New Additions]
- Added new poses for Diorama Mode
[Adjustments & Changes]
- Improved transition from air to ground detection during high-speed movement.
- Slightly reduced processing load that occurs while charging a charge shot
[Fixes]
- Fixed a bug where bullets (Shots) sometimes remained in the next match.
- Fixed a bug with the cursor movement on the Save/Load screen.
- Fixed a bug where the module selection effect remained visible when entering a match.
- Fixed a bug where energy cost and heat generation were calculated lower than intended when the game ran below 60 FPS.
- Fixed a bug where using DIFFRACTOR would incorrectly trigger attack-related screen effects.
- Fixed a bug where shield destruction did not work correctly when kicking a drone.
- Fixed a bug in Playtest Mode where attack drones would not target the player.
- [Diorama Mode] Fixed a bug where Pallet 1 could not be selected.
- [Diorama Mode] Fixed a bug where Conflict 1 could not be resized.
- [Diorama Mode] Fixed a bug where certain effects on Structure 1 did not track properly.
- [Diorama Mode] Fixed a bug where preset units could not be loaded.
- [Diorama Mode] Fixed a bug where leg poses would not applied when loading a quadruped type units.
PLAYISMVisit the PLAYISM Website
PLAYISM Publisher Page
Follow us on X
Follow us on Bluesky
Follow us on Facebook
Join our Discord
Changed files in this update