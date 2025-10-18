 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Hogwarts Legacy Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 October 2025 Build 20436474 Edited 18 October 2025 – 05:32:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
version 1.0.5-1.0.5.1 Update

Hello, Break Artists!
The Mech Customization Contest deadline is just around the corner!
Everyone who submitted an entry to the contest will receive a special wing-shaped module as a participation prize, so don’t miss this chance!




[New Additions]

  • Added new poses for Diorama Mode

[Adjustments & Changes]

  • Improved transition from air to ground detection during high-speed movement.
  • Slightly reduced processing load that occurs while charging a charge shot

[Fixes]

  • Fixed a bug where bullets (Shots) sometimes remained in the next match.
  • Fixed a bug with the cursor movement on the Save/Load screen.
  • Fixed a bug where the module selection effect remained visible when entering a match.
  • Fixed a bug where energy cost and heat generation were calculated lower than intended when the game ran below 60 FPS.
  • Fixed a bug where using DIFFRACTOR would incorrectly trigger attack-related screen effects.
  • Fixed a bug where shield destruction did not work correctly when kicking a drone.
  • Fixed a bug in Playtest Mode where attack drones would not target the player.
  • [Diorama Mode] Fixed a bug where Pallet 1 could not be selected.
  • [Diorama Mode] Fixed a bug where Conflict 1 could not be resized.
  • [Diorama Mode] Fixed a bug where certain effects on Structure 1 did not track properly.
  • [Diorama Mode] Fixed a bug where preset units could not be loaded.
  • [Diorama Mode] Fixed a bug where leg poses would not applied when loading a quadruped type units.

PLAYISM

Visit the PLAYISM Website
PLAYISM Publisher Page
Follow us on X
Follow us on Bluesky
Follow us on Facebook
Join our Discord

Changed files in this update

Depot 2522431
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link