version 1.0.5-1.0.5.1 Update

Added new poses for Diorama Mode



Improved transition from air to ground detection during high-speed movement.



Slightly reduced processing load that occurs while charging a charge shot



Fixed a bug where bullets (Shots) sometimes remained in the next match.



Fixed a bug with the cursor movement on the Save/Load screen.



Fixed a bug where the module selection effect remained visible when entering a match.



Fixed a bug where energy cost and heat generation were calculated lower than intended when the game ran below 60 FPS.



Fixed a bug where using DIFFRACTOR would incorrectly trigger attack-related screen effects.



Fixed a bug where shield destruction did not work correctly when kicking a drone.



Fixed a bug in Playtest Mode where attack drones would not target the player.



[Diorama Mode] Fixed a bug where Pallet 1 could not be selected.



[Diorama Mode] Fixed a bug where Conflict 1 could not be resized.



[Diorama Mode] Fixed a bug where certain effects on Structure 1 did not track properly.



[Diorama Mode] Fixed a bug where preset units could not be loaded.



[Diorama Mode] Fixed a bug where leg poses would not applied when loading a quadruped type units.



