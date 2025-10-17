 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20436453 Edited 17 October 2025 – 15:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Raiders,

I’m Aleksander Grøndal, Executive Producer of ARC Raiders, and I’m thrilled to welcome you to our upcoming Server Slam test!

This test is running from October 17th through the 19th, and it’s a crucial step as we prepare for our full launch on October 30th. We have two main objectives for these intense three days:

  1. System Stability: We need to rigorously stress-test our backend and matchmaking systems to ensure everything is performing exactly as expected when the game goes live.

  2. Hands-On Experience: We want to give players who haven’t had a chance to go hands-on with ARC Raiders yet a taste of what the game is all about.

Please keep in mind that this test is deliberately focused. You’ll be exploring the majestic Dam Battlegrounds map and exploring initial player progression. This is not the full feature set of the game; we are saving the majority of our content and features for the official launch on October 30th.

Keep your eyes open for some special conditions like Electromagnetic Storms and Night Raids, and perhaps even a visit from the Queen

How can I participate?

The ARC Raiders Server Slam is now open to everyone ages 16 and up! No sign-ups or codes required.

If you run into bugs or need help, head over to our official Discord server.

Thank you so much for taking the time to join us and help us put ARC Raiders through its paces. I hope you all enjoy the game, and we’ll see you topside!

Best,

Aleksander Grøndal, Executive Producer, ARC Raiders

