Fixed an issue in Chapter 9 – Fireworks where the game would default to the failed marketplace route. The system will now automatically recall the player’s last successful marketplace completion.

Added a “Skip Animation” button for the Wish interface’s draw animation.

White Screen Issue: Added a prompt to guide players to install the missing VP9 Video Extension.

White Screen Issue: Fixed several known causes and will continue monitoring.

Optimized video volume control, reducing cases of abnormal sound levels during gameplay. (If issues persist after the update, please let us know!)

Improved chapter completion logic to reduce cases where the game fails to transition to the next chapter. If stuck, try replaying the last stage of the previous chapter and re-completing it—this usually resolves the issue.

Fixed occasional freezing or unresponsiveness when scrolling with the mouse wheel on the chapter selection screen.

Improved temporary storage management — the game can now run smoothly even when the system drive (usually C:) has as little as 2GB of free space.