-Fixed Evolve not taking effect.

-Fixed a unit missing from TU loot pool.

-Fixed target based damage bonuses interacting badly with multi-target attacks.

-Fixed Power Relay interacting badly with multi-target cards.

-Fixed reaction icon not updating once units adapt to EMP.

-Fixed high readiness upgrades not immediately making cards fast deploy in some circumstances.

-Fixed Controller not being affected by hack.

-Fixed bad float text on cargo rail reaction.

-Fixed low shot-count weapon visuals not playing out fully when breaking partial containment.

-Fixed some problems with attack visuals when a target all enemies unit attacks while fully boarded.

-Fixed subversion self attack getting overwritten by boarding infighting.

-Fixed a fighter escorts intercepting escort bombers from other orbits than their own.

-Fixed some incorrect tooltips.

-Other small fixes.