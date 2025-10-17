-Fixed Evolve not taking effect.
-Fixed a unit missing from TU loot pool.
-Fixed target based damage bonuses interacting badly with multi-target attacks.
-Fixed Power Relay interacting badly with multi-target cards.
-Fixed reaction icon not updating once units adapt to EMP.
-Fixed high readiness upgrades not immediately making cards fast deploy in some circumstances.
-Fixed Controller not being affected by hack.
-Fixed bad float text on cargo rail reaction.
-Fixed low shot-count weapon visuals not playing out fully when breaking partial containment.
-Fixed some problems with attack visuals when a target all enemies unit attacks while fully boarded.
-Fixed subversion self attack getting overwritten by boarding infighting.
-Fixed a fighter escorts intercepting escort bombers from other orbits than their own.
-Fixed some incorrect tooltips.
-Other small fixes.
