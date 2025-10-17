 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Fellowship Football Manager 26 Hogwarts Legacy
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 October 2025 Build 20436332 Edited 17 October 2025 – 14:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

As mentioned in the previous post, this small update focuses on better NVDA support. I wasn’t able to add the UI sounds as planned as of yet. I’m getting sick but I want these other QoL updates to come out as soon as possible, so here they are!

  • Press N on keyboard or select on a controller to read the current subtitles through NVDA. This can also be done during the pause menu. Previously, there was only an option to copy the subtitles to clipboard, but now you can read it directly.

  • Because of the above functionality: The pepper spray button on controller has been remapped to only work on the controllers specified back button (A button on xbox), but I doubt many will miss the option to press Select to use the pepper spray, since it was quite clunky.

  • You can now copy the story intro cutscene subtitles to your clipboard. This copies all of the subtitles at once though. No better way of doing it, since it’s a pre recorded video where the subtitles are baked into the movie file.

  • Melee combat difficulty has been reduced slightly

  • Some specific messages are now read through NVDA if available. There are still some that go through the built in TTS (Like ammo count) but most of it is directly through NVDA now.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3899871
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3899873
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link