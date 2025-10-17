As mentioned in the previous post, this small update focuses on better NVDA support. I wasn’t able to add the UI sounds as planned as of yet. I’m getting sick but I want these other QoL updates to come out as soon as possible, so here they are!

Press N on keyboard or select on a controller to read the current subtitles through NVDA. This can also be done during the pause menu. Previously, there was only an option to copy the subtitles to clipboard, but now you can read it directly.

Because of the above functionality: The pepper spray button on controller has been remapped to only work on the controllers specified back button (A button on xbox), but I doubt many will miss the option to press Select to use the pepper spray, since it was quite clunky.

You can now copy the story intro cutscene subtitles to your clipboard. This copies all of the subtitles at once though. No better way of doing it, since it’s a pre recorded video where the subtitles are baked into the movie file.

Melee combat difficulty has been reduced slightly