This update focuses on improving how the world feels to play in - with a complete rework of Transport Quests (yes, we hear you!).

Transport Quest Rework,

We’ve rebuilt all quests related to moving people to Windmill from the ground up. Each mission now tells its own story and reacts to how you handle it. What’s new: Unique storylines and dialogue for every transport quest. Updated list of participating enclaves to better reflect the world’s state. Multiple endings, including one secret, morally questionable path. Every passenger now comes with a reason - and a consequence.

New Job Board Missions,

The Job Board has been expanded with new mission types: Elimination Contracts - destroy a set number of enemy vehicles for high pay. Passenger Transport – move travelers between enclaves (unlocked after opening the North Gate). Exploration Missions – investigate marked points of interest around the map. These new contracts bring more gameplay variety and opportunities to earn.

Other Changes,

Improved quest pacing and dialogue flow. Adjusted rewards and difficulty balance. Minor optimizations and fixes. Thanks for all your feedback and support - it keeps us improving with every update.



See you out there raiders!

The Dust Raider Team