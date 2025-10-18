Hey Car Dealers! 👋With today’s update, the Aurora Outrider announced yesterday joins the game! It’s available starting from Reputation Level 6. 🚙
Introduced in the late ’90s, the Aurora Outrider was the brand’s answer to the growing demand for tough, no-nonsense SUVs. With its boxy silhouette and commanding stance, it embodied the spirit of classic off-roaders built for endurance. Designed to perform just as well on rugged trails as in the city, the Outrider gave drivers a sense of power and reliability. Over the years, it became a symbol of strength and timeless utility.
