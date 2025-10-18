 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20436257 Edited 18 October 2025 – 14:19:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Car Dealers! 👋

With today’s update, the Aurora Outrider announced yesterday joins the game! It’s available starting from Reputation Level 6. 🚙



Introduced in the late ’90s, the Aurora Outrider was the brand’s answer to the growing demand for tough, no-nonsense SUVs. With its boxy silhouette and commanding stance, it embodied the spirit of classic off-roaders built for endurance. Designed to perform just as well on rugged trails as in the city, the Outrider gave drivers a sense of power and reliability. Over the years, it became a symbol of strength and timeless utility.







In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/



PS. If you haven’t checked out the new RV Camp DLC for Gas Station Simulator yet – we highly recommend it!

