Hunters,



It’s that spooky time of the year again and we’re celebrating Halloween in Relic Hunters Legend! Fred has set up his spooky shop at the Secret Market, and he’s ready to trade some frightful treats for your hard-earned Event Tokens. 🍬

From October 20th to November 5th, complete Special Missions or Challenge Mode missions to earn Event Tokens, then bring them to Fred to exchange for exclusive Halloween rewards!

This Season’s Rewards:

Halloween Banner





Halloween Pumpkin Badge





Witch Hats for Seven, Ace, Jimmy, Pinkyy, and Raff





Exclusive Halloween Hats for all Hunters





Halloween Portrait





Join the Trick-a-Ducan Season, show off your spooky style, and scare the bolts out of Duke Ducan’s minions!

Fred’s waiting for you at the Secret Market… just don’t ask where he got those pumpkins. 🎃





And this is just the beginning! More seasonal events are already on the way, including a festive celebration in December and events coming next year. Make sure to keep an eye on our Steam page, Discord, and Social Media so you don’t miss any updates, rewards, or special missions. Stay sharp, Hunters, adventure never takes a break in the Galaxy!

See you in the galaxy, Hunters and happy haunting! 👻



