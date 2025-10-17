Version 1.1.0 - UI Overhaul & Performance Update

Modern Fluent Design - Redesigned interface using Windows Fluent components for better visual consistency with your operating system



Brand New Profile Editor

Organized Sections - Settings grouped into logical categories with sidebar navigation



- Settings grouped into logical categories with sidebar navigation Better Visual Hierarchy - Clear headings, descriptions, and help text for every setting



- Clear headings, descriptions, and help text for every setting Full-Screen Experience - Editor scales to 80% of window size for comfortable editing



- Editor scales to 80% of window size for comfortable editing Live Preview - See your background container images in a large preview panel



- See your background container images in a large preview panel Comprehensive Options - All profile settings in one beautiful, organized interface



Performance Improvements

Reduced Memory Usage - Removed heavy animation and blur frameworks



- Removed heavy animation and blur frameworks Faster Startup - Streamlined initialization and resource loading



- Streamlined initialization and resource loading Smoother UI - Eliminated expensive rendering effects for better responsiveness



- Eliminated expensive rendering effects for better responsiveness Lower CPU Usage - More efficient rendering pipeline with optimized graphics settings



New Features

Process Path Regex Matching - New matching type that lets you match games by their full executable path using regular expressions (useful for games in different install locations)



- New matching type that lets you match games by their full executable path using regular expressions (useful for games in different install locations)

- Completely rewritten startup task creation with gaming-optimized settings: - Works on battery power (no AC requirement) - No execution time limits - Won't interfere with gaming sessions - Better error handling and reliability Improved Notifications - Native Windows notification system replaces old toast system



- Native Windows notification system replaces old toast system Open File Location - Right-click any window to quickly open its containing folder in Explorer



Bug Fixes

Fixed Launch on Startup - Completely rewrote Task Scheduler integration for reliable startup functionality



- Completely rewrote Task Scheduler integration for reliable startup functionality Fixed Window State Persistence - Window size and position now properly saves and restores



- Window size and position now properly saves and restores Better Error Handling - Improved error messages and graceful failure handling throughout



- Improved error messages and graceful failure handling throughout Profile Image Loading - Fixed issues with background container image paths and preview generation



- Fixed issues with background container image paths and preview generation Settings Persistence - All settings now properly save and load on application restart



UI/UX Improvements

Redesigned Window List - Cleaner window cards with better icon sizing and text hierarchy



- Cleaner window cards with better icon sizing and text hierarchy Enhanced Profile Cards - More compact design with quick access to edit and toggle



- More compact design with quick access to edit and toggle Better Keyboard Shortcuts Panel - Redesigned shortcut recorder with clearer visual feedback



- Redesigned shortcut recorder with clearer visual feedback Improved WinIgnore Manager - Better layout and more intuitive controls



- Better layout and more intuitive controls Enhanced Confirmation Dialogs - Custom designed dialogs that match the new UI aesthetic



- Custom designed dialogs that match the new UI aesthetic Cleaner Context Menus - Reorganized options with better icons and clearer labels



- Reorganized options with better icons and clearer labels Better Empty States - Helpful messages and suggestions when no windows or profiles are present



Compatibility Notes

All existing profiles will work without modification



Settings will be preserved during update



Startup task will be automatically recreated with new settings



Thank you for using Borderless Gaming!

