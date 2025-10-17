 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Fellowship Football Manager 26 Hogwarts Legacy
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 October 2025 Build 20436142 Edited 17 October 2025 – 14:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.1.0 - UI Overhaul & Performance Update


I rebuilt the interface from the ground up using native Windows UI components for a more cohesive experience that feels right at home on Windows.

  • Modern Fluent Design - Redesigned interface using Windows Fluent components for better visual consistency with your operating system
  • Improved Dark Mode - Fully native dark/light theme support that seamlessly matches Windows system preferences
  • Cleaner Layout - Reorganized main window with better spacing and visual hierarchy
  • No More Distracting Animations - Removed unnecessary UI animations for a snappier, more responsive feel
  • Enhanced Settings Panel - Redesigned settings flyout with better organization and clearer labels
  • Native Dialogs - All dialogs now use Windows-native styling for consistency




Brand New Profile Editor


Say goodbye to cramped, nested expanders! I built a completely new dedicated profile editor with a beautiful settings layout.

  • Organized Sections - Settings grouped into logical categories with sidebar navigation
  • Better Visual Hierarchy - Clear headings, descriptions, and help text for every setting
  • Full-Screen Experience - Editor scales to 80% of window size for comfortable editing
  • Live Preview - See your background container images in a large preview panel
  • Comprehensive Options - All profile settings in one beautiful, organized interface


Profile Editor Sections:
- Profile Information
- Window Display Settings
- Size and Position
- Advanced Window Options
- Timing and Offsets
- Background Container
- Danger Zone (Delete Profile)



Performance Improvements


  • Reduced Memory Usage - Removed heavy animation and blur frameworks
  • Faster Startup - Streamlined initialization and resource loading
  • Smoother UI - Eliminated expensive rendering effects for better responsiveness
  • Lower CPU Usage - More efficient rendering pipeline with optimized graphics settings


New Features


  • Process Path Regex Matching - New matching type that lets you match games by their full executable path using regular expressions (useful for games in different install locations)
  • Enhanced Startup Task - Completely rewritten startup task creation with gaming-optimized settings:
    - Works on battery power (no AC requirement)
    - No execution time limits
    - Won't interfere with gaming sessions
    - Better error handling and reliability
  • Improved Notifications - Native Windows notification system replaces old toast system
  • Open File Location - Right-click any window to quickly open its containing folder in Explorer


Bug Fixes


  • Fixed Launch on Startup - Completely rewrote Task Scheduler integration for reliable startup functionality
  • Fixed Window State Persistence - Window size and position now properly saves and restores
  • Better Error Handling - Improved error messages and graceful failure handling throughout
  • Profile Image Loading - Fixed issues with background container image paths and preview generation
  • Settings Persistence - All settings now properly save and load on application restart


UI/UX Improvements


  • Redesigned Window List - Cleaner window cards with better icon sizing and text hierarchy
  • Enhanced Profile Cards - More compact design with quick access to edit and toggle
  • Better Keyboard Shortcuts Panel - Redesigned shortcut recorder with clearer visual feedback
  • Improved WinIgnore Manager - Better layout and more intuitive controls
  • Enhanced Confirmation Dialogs - Custom designed dialogs that match the new UI aesthetic
  • Cleaner Context Menus - Reorganized options with better icons and clearer labels
  • Better Empty States - Helpful messages and suggestions when no windows or profiles are present




Compatibility Notes


  • All existing profiles will work without modification
  • Settings will be preserved during update
  • Startup task will be automatically recreated with new settings




Thank you for using Borderless Gaming!


Join the community:
Discord Server | Steam Discussions | Documentation

If you enjoy Borderless Gaming, please consider leaving a positive review and telling your friends!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Windows Depot 388081
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link