Version 1.1.0 - UI Overhaul & Performance Update
I rebuilt the interface from the ground up using native Windows UI components for a more cohesive experience that feels right at home on Windows.
- Modern Fluent Design - Redesigned interface using Windows Fluent components for better visual consistency with your operating system
- Improved Dark Mode - Fully native dark/light theme support that seamlessly matches Windows system preferences
- Cleaner Layout - Reorganized main window with better spacing and visual hierarchy
- No More Distracting Animations - Removed unnecessary UI animations for a snappier, more responsive feel
- Enhanced Settings Panel - Redesigned settings flyout with better organization and clearer labels
- Native Dialogs - All dialogs now use Windows-native styling for consistency
Brand New Profile Editor
Say goodbye to cramped, nested expanders! I built a completely new dedicated profile editor with a beautiful settings layout.
- Organized Sections - Settings grouped into logical categories with sidebar navigation
- Better Visual Hierarchy - Clear headings, descriptions, and help text for every setting
- Full-Screen Experience - Editor scales to 80% of window size for comfortable editing
- Live Preview - See your background container images in a large preview panel
- Comprehensive Options - All profile settings in one beautiful, organized interface
Profile Editor Sections:
- Profile Information
- Window Display Settings
- Size and Position
- Advanced Window Options
- Timing and Offsets
- Background Container
- Danger Zone (Delete Profile)
Performance Improvements
- Reduced Memory Usage - Removed heavy animation and blur frameworks
- Faster Startup - Streamlined initialization and resource loading
- Smoother UI - Eliminated expensive rendering effects for better responsiveness
- Lower CPU Usage - More efficient rendering pipeline with optimized graphics settings
New Features
- Process Path Regex Matching - New matching type that lets you match games by their full executable path using regular expressions (useful for games in different install locations)
- Enhanced Startup Task - Completely rewritten startup task creation with gaming-optimized settings:
- Works on battery power (no AC requirement)
- No execution time limits
- Won't interfere with gaming sessions
- Better error handling and reliability
- Improved Notifications - Native Windows notification system replaces old toast system
- Open File Location - Right-click any window to quickly open its containing folder in Explorer
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Launch on Startup - Completely rewrote Task Scheduler integration for reliable startup functionality
- Fixed Window State Persistence - Window size and position now properly saves and restores
- Better Error Handling - Improved error messages and graceful failure handling throughout
- Profile Image Loading - Fixed issues with background container image paths and preview generation
- Settings Persistence - All settings now properly save and load on application restart
UI/UX Improvements
- Redesigned Window List - Cleaner window cards with better icon sizing and text hierarchy
- Enhanced Profile Cards - More compact design with quick access to edit and toggle
- Better Keyboard Shortcuts Panel - Redesigned shortcut recorder with clearer visual feedback
- Improved WinIgnore Manager - Better layout and more intuitive controls
- Enhanced Confirmation Dialogs - Custom designed dialogs that match the new UI aesthetic
- Cleaner Context Menus - Reorganized options with better icons and clearer labels
- Better Empty States - Helpful messages and suggestions when no windows or profiles are present
Compatibility Notes
- All existing profiles will work without modification
- Settings will be preserved during update
- Startup task will be automatically recreated with new settings
Thank you for using Borderless Gaming!
