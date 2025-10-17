Do you like playing video games? WE DO TOO!
In version 1.0, some of you found a… creative strategy: stand perfectly still at Wave 20, press nothing, and let your overpowered boss annihilate everything in sight.
While that’s hilarious, it’s not exactly “epic boss gameplay.” So in Patch 1.1, we’re balancing things out — while making every boss feel even scarier than before.
👑 New Features & Major Changes
🩸 Fear Ability Added (Q Key)
Every boss now comes with a semi- unique Fear roar that terrifies nearby heroes — adding real menace to the battlefield.
🛒 Wave 20 Overhaul
The final wave has been significantly shortened to improve pacing.
You now gain shop access during Wave 20 at timed intervals, so you can upgrade mid-battle.
Victory Screen added, because if you win, you should get at least a screen about it.
⚔️ Gameplay Balancing
Melee weapon costs adjusted for better early-game pacing.
Projectile speeds rebalanced for smoother dodging and fairness.
Block chance heavily reduced to avoid near-invincibility.
HP regen reduced and tick rate slowed — it was healing way too fast.
Lifesteal toned down to keep fights challenging.
Enemy scaling slightly increased — heroes now grow stronger per wave.
🪙 Known Issues
Looting is currently inconsistent. Sometimes items don’t drop or register correctly — we’re aware and working on a fix for an upcoming patch.
⚡ Developer Note
We want bosses to feel terrifying, but still fun and tactical — not AFK farming machines. Expect more polish, new hero types 👀
