17 October 2025 Build 20436077
Update notes via Steam Community
*15 tracks of JAZZ music have been added, which can be listened to at the radio station in the safe house;
*Adjust the speed of the [Flying Saber] skill during [Time Slowdown] to its normal state;
*Add a new map, [Ruins], with a mission set to [Unlimited Mode]. Once the mission starts, enemies will continuously spawn. Each wave of enemies defeated will earn [currency]. The mission will continue until [Terminate Mission] is selected at the [Communication Device];
To enter the [Unlimited Mode] map, you need to complete the [Abandoned City] and [Migrant Outpost] maps once;

