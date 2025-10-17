*15 tracks of JAZZ music have been added, which can be listened to at the radio station in the safe house;
*Adjust the speed of the [Flying Saber] skill during [Time Slowdown] to its normal state;
*Add a new map, [Ruins], with a mission set to [Unlimited Mode]. Once the mission starts, enemies will continuously spawn. Each wave of enemies defeated will earn [currency]. The mission will continue until [Terminate Mission] is selected at the [Communication Device];
To enter the [Unlimited Mode] map, you need to complete the [Abandoned City] and [Migrant Outpost] maps once;
2025/10/17 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
