17 October 2025 Build 20436058
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Chef's thank you for joining us and letting us know your opinion both here on Steam and on Discord Channel. We value every voice no matter of color.

Because of that in less then 24 hours we give you first batch of improvements and fixes so you can enjoy even more our game.

So what we improved in PATCH 1.0 first out of many regular updates as we believe you will help BBQ grow and become hit so we can add more and more content.

Also as you know at such product as ours every review is important to us and we will be happy that before you decide to put RED one, give us a chance and write on our Discord channel so we can pick up it and fixed in a quantum speed. Trust us we do not leave it. Then maybe you make as "thumbs up" and help us grow as developer.

If we fail you on Discord then it is our to accept your opinion here.

DISCORD BBQ CHANNEL

Thank you in advance Chef's and below attaching what we delivered.

