🎨 Customization Upgrades!
Added brand-new colors to your favorite suits! (Modern Suit, Stealth Suit, Armour Suit, Alien Suit & more!) Introduced new cape designs, fly in style! 🦹♂️🕶️
🛠️ Fixes & Tweaks
⚡General bug fixes!
🔥 Jump back in, show off your new look, and keep saving Goldpine City!
🦸♂️ SUPERHERO SIMULATOR – WEEKLY UPDATE NOW AVAILABLE! 🦸♀️
Update notes via Steam Community
