17 October 2025 Build 20436028 Edited 17 October 2025 – 14:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🎨 Customization Upgrades!

Added brand-new colors to your favorite suits! (Modern Suit, Stealth Suit, Armour Suit, Alien Suit & more!) Introduced new cape designs, fly in style! 🦹‍♂️🕶️

🛠️ Fixes & Tweaks

⚡General bug fixes!

🔥 Jump back in, show off your new look, and keep saving Goldpine City!

Changed files in this update

