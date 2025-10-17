 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20436024
Update notes via Steam Community

Get ready for the craziest and funniest Halloween ever!

A special event is coming to SOS OPS! with unique missions, hilarious costumes, and new characters.

Gather your team, dive into the festive chaos, and save the city!

