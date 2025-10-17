 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20436022
Update notes via Steam Community
Sound

  • Added season change SFX.


Balance

  • Increased the resources yields.
  • Ecosystem renewal targets now prefer areas around the player pawns.
  • Increased the renewal rates for strained and withered ecosystem phases..

Changed files in this update

Depot 3526291
  • Loading history…
