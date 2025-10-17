The Refined Edition is Here! The Search For Paradisus has Been Transformed!



Hello everyone!



The day has finally come! It is with immense pride that we announce the release of The Search For Paradisus - Refined Edition!



This is not a small update; it is the result of long and hard work, an almost complete recreation of the game. Since the original launch almost three years ago, we have learned so much. The Search For Paradisus was our first commercial project, and although our vision was clear, our experience and resources at the time were limited.



Thanks to the fondness we have for this project, we decided to return to it and use all the knowledge we've acquired to transform it into a game that is much closer to its original idea. And now, it is finally ready for you.





What Has Changed in the Refined Edition?



The short answer is: almost everything. If you played the old version, the difference will be striking. If you are a new player, this is the most complete and polished way to experience the journey.



Here is a summary of the main changes:





Expanded Content: A completely new area has been added to expand the end of the game, accompanied by two new endings, totaling three different outcomes for your journey.





Total Graphic Overhaul: All environments have been artistically reworked and enhanced. New and old cutscenes have been remade from scratch for a much greater narrative impact.





Refined Gameplay: The programming and controls have been redone from the ground up. The character is now faster, more agile, and responsive, providing a much more fluid and enjoyable 3D platforming experience.





New Challenges: Gameplay has been improved with new mechanics, redesigned enemies, and challenges that will test your skills.





Modern Interface: The entire UI, main menu, and pause menu have been completely replaced with a new, clean, and intuitive design.





Deepened Story: The narrative has been revised and updated to be even more cohesive, mysterious, and immersive within the Dark Fantasy universe.





Your search RE-begins!



Whether you are a veteran returning to discover the new secrets or a new explorer ready to seek Paradisus for the first time, there is no better time to dive into this world.



We poured all of our "Sanity" into this update and we can't wait to hear what you think. Please, leave your comments, feedback, and share your best moments here in the community or on the forums.



Thank you for all the support during this journey. The true search for Paradisus begins now.



Sincerely,



The Search For Paradisus Team