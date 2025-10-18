We’ve rolled out a new update packed with important fixes and exciting new content.
Changes & Improvements
- Updated GM2 IDE engine from 2017 to version 2024.13.1.193
- Updated GM2 Runtime engine from 2017 to version 2024.13.1.242
- Fixed an in-game bug where the game could stop when the player was fully equipped
- Fixed a multiplayer crash that occurred when another plane was repaired
- Added 3 new Single Player Challenge Levels (Hardcore Mode)
- Added 3 new achievements tied to the new levels
- Removed DRM – the game no longer requires online validation. You can now play offline without an internet connection.
🧭 A Quest:
If we reach 1,000 sales, I’ll release the entire game as open source on GitHub.
Thanks for your continued support and feedback — it really means a lot.
Keep flying high. 🚀
