Updated GM2 IDE engine from 2017 to version 2024.13.1.193



Updated GM2 Runtime engine from 2017 to version 2024.13.1.242



Fixed an in-game bug where the game could stop when the player was fully equipped



Fixed a multiplayer crash that occurred when another plane was repaired



Added 3 new Single Player Challenge Levels (Hardcore Mode)



Added 3 new achievements tied to the new levels



Removed DRM – the game no longer requires online validation. You can now play offline without an internet connection.



1,000 sales

✈️We’ve rolled out a new update packed with important fixes and exciting new content.If we reach, I’ll release the entire game as open source on GitHub.Thanks for your continued support and feedback — it really means a lot.Keep flying high. 🚀