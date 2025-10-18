 Skip to content
18 October 2025 Build 20435936 Edited 18 October 2025 – 15:13:03 UTC by Wendy Share
✈️ Update Notes
We’ve rolled out a new update packed with important fixes and exciting new content.

Changes & Improvements
  • Updated GM2 IDE engine from 2017 to version 2024.13.1.193
  • Updated GM2 Runtime engine from 2017 to version 2024.13.1.242
  • Fixed an in-game bug where the game could stop when the player was fully equipped
  • Fixed a multiplayer crash that occurred when another plane was repaired
  • Added 3 new Single Player Challenge Levels (Hardcore Mode)
  • Added 3 new achievements tied to the new levels
  • Removed DRM – the game no longer requires online validation. You can now play offline without an internet connection.

🧭 A Quest:
If we reach 1,000 sales, I’ll release the entire game as open source on GitHub.

Thanks for your continued support and feedback — it really means a lot.
Keep flying high. 🚀

