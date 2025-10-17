Thank you all so much for the incredible support and feedback you’ve shown for our game. Based on your comments, we’ve identified several areas for improvement and have already started working hard to fix them. Here’s what we’ve addressed so far — all within the past 24 hours:
- Adjusted the overall economic balance
- Licenses and upgrades are now more affordable
- Replaced the cycle menu with a more accessible horizontal menu (the cycle version may return later in an improved form)
- Fixed several collision and “stuck” issues in the environment
- Simplified and rebalanced the lockpicking mechanic
- Fixed tutorial issues
- Added a new tutorial for collecting pearls
- Added a clearer notification for the story ending
- Improved controller support (still being refined)
- The issue causing flags to disappear has been fixed. (However, in this update only, if you previously obtained the tape item, it may have disappeared once due to this fix. We apologize for that — it was necessary to fully resolve the bug.)
- Fixed marketplace-related bugs
- Added a new skill for increasing ship prices
- Fixed bugs that appeared after reloading the game
- Increased trash bin capacity
These fixes were implemented swiftly within 24 hours of release. If you experience similar issues or encounter new ones, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us — we’re doing our best to resolve everything as quickly as possible.
A huge thank you to everyone who shared feedback and supported us during this process. We want to keep improving the game together with you, so please continue sharing your thoughts and feedback.
Two Nomads Studio
