Adjusted the overall economic balance



Licenses and upgrades are now more affordable



Replaced the cycle menu with a more accessible horizontal menu (the cycle version may return later in an improved form)



Fixed several collision and “stuck” issues in the environment



Simplified and rebalanced the lockpicking mechanic



Fixed tutorial issues



Added a new tutorial for collecting pearls



Added a clearer notification for the story ending



Improved controller support (still being refined)



The issue causing flags to disappear has been fixed. (However, in this update only, if you previously obtained the tape item, it may have disappeared once due to this fix. We apologize for that — it was necessary to fully resolve the bug.)



Fixed marketplace-related bugs



Added a new skill for increasing ship prices



Fixed bugs that appeared after reloading the game



Increased trash bin capacity



Thank you all so much for the incredible support and feedback you’ve shown for our game. Based on your comments, we’ve identified several areas for improvement and have already started working hard to fix them. Here’s what we’ve addressed so far — all within the past 24 hours:These fixes were implemented swiftly within 24 hours of release. If you experience similar issues or encounter new ones, please don’t hesitate to reach out to us — we’re doing our best to resolve everything as quickly as possible.A huge thank you to everyone who shared feedback and supported us during this process. We want to keep improving the game together with you, so please continue sharing your thoughts and feedback.