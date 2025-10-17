A separate letter will be sent to players who were unable to play the quest normally.

Vintz Villager Quest: Fixed an issue where the quest “A House with A Cypress Tree” did not progress properly.

Fixed an issue where missing translations during the “Star of Wisteria” quest could prevent progress.

Fixed the English translation in the Codex entry for Quack Candy.

Fixed an issue where re-adopting a cat did not progress properly.

Issue where the <Candy Delivery Rank Test - Beginner> quest cannot be completed

Bug where Ellie can get stuck and be unable to escape in the Starlit Cave puzzle scene

Bug where the Quill does not appear during the first Quill tutorial

Bug where pressing the start menu and rapidly tapping buttons causes controls to freeze after loading

Bug where controls become unresponsive after forced sleep (even after reloading the affected save after restarting the game)

Issue where certain quests do not progress correctly (occurs when reloading a previous save without fully restarting the game)

Issue where some words display in Chinese font when playing in Japanese

Issue where certain resident quests do not progress or complete