Hello Orcs and Humans!

New Patch:

- new hero items added

- some hero items now require a certain hero level

- new hero-mode dungeon area added: goblin pit. Gets destroyed once cleared.

- new neutral unit: goblin captain!

- revival amulet rework: you no longer have to buy it, and you don't lose when you don't have it. Now you have a quick revival time when you have it, and a longer cooldown without it. Revival Amulet is restored automatically (with its own cooldown). Additionaly, you now get gold bonus when you kill enemy hero.

- hero items are now dropped out of inventory by dragging out of inventory with mouse. Sold by holding RMB.

- restored (and improved) a feature that made firendly units move out of the way of retreating unit

- lich will no longer use stomp ability

- most maps returned to summer biome. But Dark Tower is now in winter.