Hello Orcs and Humans!
New Patch:
- new hero items added
- some hero items now require a certain hero level
- new hero-mode dungeon area added: goblin pit. Gets destroyed once cleared.
- new neutral unit: goblin captain!
- revival amulet rework: you no longer have to buy it, and you don't lose when you don't have it. Now you have a quick revival time when you have it, and a longer cooldown without it. Revival Amulet is restored automatically (with its own cooldown). Additionaly, you now get gold bonus when you kill enemy hero.
- hero items are now dropped out of inventory by dragging out of inventory with mouse. Sold by holding RMB.
- restored (and improved) a feature that made firendly units move out of the way of retreating unit
- lich will no longer use stomp ability
- most maps returned to summer biome. But Dark Tower is now in winter.
