​Hello there,

after some time (and gathering intel) a new patch has arrived, adressing several issues:

Final Boss: Should work as intended now. Had an issue where it could fall through the floor or disappear. Was fixed, should always be defeatable now

Final Area: Save Statues now recharge as intended, making it possible to save and restore health more than once

Swamp Area: There was a quest that sometimes did not trigger. Completing the quest should now trigger all the time

City Area: The miniboss in the tomb has been fixed. It will no longer softlock you

Wastelands Area: Birds, bats and other flying nuisances will now properly spawn and trigger

Forest Area: It should no longer be possible to softlock behind disappearing doors

General fixes: A few more softlocks were fixed by introducing some background code that will replenish 1 MP after a certain time, but only if the player has no MP left and is standing absolutely still. Also, enemies that die to a blue mana effect now also recharge 1MP if the player doesn't have any MP left. That way you'll never softlock due to missing mana. Some enemy behavior and placements have also been adjusted slightly and some layering issues have been resolved.

This should cover most issues. As for save file compatibility, this patchdoes not fix previously saved games. If you continue from a previous save, know that only new events will be fixed. So if you already entered the final Area, this patch may fix some issues with the final boss, but nothing else. Why notuse the chance for a replay?​