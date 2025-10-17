Patch Notes:
- Added Tow Dolly repainting option
- Fixed an issue with the Phantom Gale and unloading the vehicle from the tow truck
- Fixed a bug where the tow truck hook lost interactivity after loading the game
- Fixed a bug with tow truck parking mode after loading a save
- Removed incorrect spacebar highlighting on the virtual keyboard
- Improved highlighting of active buttons on the virtual keyboard
🚗 New car coming tomorrow!We’re revealing the look of our new vehicle! Aurora Outrider arrives in the game tomorrow!
In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/
