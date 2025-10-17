This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello! ːsteamhappyː

Since last week's beta release of update 0.31, we have released four updates and hotfixes to improve it. Most noticeable is the much-improved excavation profile for modern cable excavators. We've also added a lot of quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes this week.

And for everyone wondering: the bucket wheel excavators are set to arrive in update 0.32. ːsteamhappyː





Cable Shovels new improved retracted bucket position

Here is a list of the patch notes and changes we've released so far on the beta branch for update 0.31.



Patch Notes 0.31.4100

Water pump will now work on dirt

Fixed some issues with retrieving experience points

Metal Sorter now renamed to High Temp Sorter since thats its purpose

Updated Translations





Patch Notes 0.31.4093

Fixed an issue where the XP Gain setting in the Create New Game menu was swapped between Hardcore and Creative modes,

Fixed large/medium Decoration DLC rocks labeled wrong,

Fixed an issue where you could not disable conveyor storage passthrough,

Improved excavation profile for cable excavators,

Added total play time for the save-games

Patch Notes 0.31.4060

Fixed liquid tank not paintable,

Fixed missing fuel and power store specs on Legau EX200D Zero Swing,

Fixed an issue where storage passthrough cannot be disabled,

Fixed an issue where the game would crash when saving passthrough toggle,

Fixed an issue where the conveyor line power calculation is wrong in certain scenarios,

Fixed Arvik DX40E No Tailgate store price

Patch Notes 0.31.4058

Improved excavation profile for cable excavators,

Fixed conveyor storage passthrough state not being saved,

Fixed element 49 (Indium) missing from Periodic Table,

Changed level requirements for various new excavators,

Changed store capacity for L2335,

Fixed an issue where trees could not be knocked down with equipment,

Fixed Attila Cable EX200A Swing issues



How to join the beta

1. Right-click on "Out of Ore" in your Steam library and select Properties.

2. In the Properties menu, click on Betas from the left sidebar.

3. Select "beta - Latest beta for players" from the dropdown list.

4. The beta should begin downloading automatically.





Features in develpment! ːsteamhappyː

Report any issues directly to us!

Best Regards,

Christian & The Team