And it's time for some updates:

🐟 added a new set of fish parts, so don't be surprised if your number of discovered fish go down noticeably.

🐟 added some items that can be collected in the aquarium during active play.

🐟 replaced the numeric rarity with descriptive one, as people found the numerics confusing.

🐟 removed the more expensive fish eggs from the store, because the "more expensive" fish can be bred just as any other fish at this stage and people felt cheated with what they were getting for the price.

🐟 overhauled the fish selling prices to make sure the more rare fish sell for more.