 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Playtest Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Football Manager 26 Hogwarts Legacy
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 October 2025 Build 20435331 Edited 17 October 2025 – 13:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Modifications were applied to correct an error that could cause the game to close at the start of a match under special circumstances.

"ERROR in action number 1

of Draw Event for object o_ingame:"

Changed files in this update

Depot 3661631
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link