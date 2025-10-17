You'll notice that upon your first time entering the table (from where you ordinarily appear from of course) will present to you a cinematic overview of what you get to explore through!

It'll only occur once per save file.



Maze overview stuff has to wait until i turn them all into persistent levels. That's kind of a lot of reworking to do in the background.



But right now, you can make it into the wall by going in conventionally via the table.

This new mode does have some bugs but it's what I got done in a week!

You'll also notice your mouse is now able to be seen, it even has an idle and running animation!

The wall mode will be your time to shine with a manner of base development.

It'll require a lot of adapting the save file for all the various other things I want to add.

If there's any other bugs, let me know.

Also if you somehow get shot into the void in the wall, press the pause button at the bottom left, it'll give you options to unstuck and other stuff like that.



