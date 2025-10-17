This update brings:

A new localization: Latin America Spanish, thanks to Ursus Horríbilis! (both for the main game and The Brawl Bar)

Add your own music to your challenges AND export it to Steam Workshop!

Packaged characters: available out of the box to everyone! This update brings support for this, with 2 characters for now. The best workshop creations will be picked and added progressively in the future. When packaged, characters are faster to load and take less RAM compared to workshop creations.

Full change log:

1.5.4.3

-----------------------

- New LATAM SPANISH localization added! (includes both the main game and Brawl Bar)

- Languages listed in options revised in all languages, for consistency.

- BRAWL BAR: Packaged characters are now included in all versions by default!

For this first batch, two were added: "Baguette" (the example character mod) and "Frank"

(More will be added in the future.)

If you already own them on the workshop, you'll see duplicates. You can safely remove/unsubscribe the workshop versions.

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Added option to import your own .ogg music track to a challenge and export to Workshop!

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Changing share options now properly restores the list position.

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Brok boxer now has a front facing sprite.

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Fixed crash when going back after not adding an item to a destructible object.

- BRAWL BAR: Save files now display the actual character used.

- BRAWL BAR: Fan game "Atlasian Madness" crash fix (obj_graff_chasing_bullet_fx)

- BRAWL BAR: "Unlocked" text on jukebox was not translated.

- BRAWL BAR: Fixed cloud save issue with comparing progress when retrieving config/progress file. (it would never get replaced unless it didn't exist)