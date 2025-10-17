 Skip to content
17 October 2025 Build 20434972 Edited 17 October 2025 – 13:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
DanceXR 2025.10 introduces major enhancements to the VR user experience with no need for physical controllers or application restarts when switching modes. Enjoy new shear and bend constraints in skirt physics along with better skin shader effects and reduced sky reflections. Experience these improvements and many more at [Release Notes](https://vrstormlab.com/dancexr/releases/2025.10).

Changed depots in beta branch

Windows 64-bit Depot 2193971
Windows 64-bit Depot 2193972
