DanceXR 2025.10: Enhanced VR Experience!
Update notes via Steam Community
DanceXR 2025.10 introduces major enhancements to the VR user experience with no need for physical controllers or application restarts when switching modes. Enjoy new shear and bend constraints in skirt physics along with better skin shader effects and reduced sky reflections. Experience these improvements and many more at [Release Notes](https://vrstormlab.com/dancexr/releases/2025.10).
