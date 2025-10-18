Greetings, Survivors!

HIGHLIGHTS

Added New Storyline. Have fun exploring the newest events in Infection Free Zone!



Added 5x5 Maps. Expect longer loading times when selecting 5x5 maps.



Added Laws and the corresponding Gathering Place building. You have to reach 200 citizens to unlock the Gathering Place, which allows you to change the Laws within the Zone.



Added Predefined Buildings.



Added the Clay Pit building. You can produce bricks in the Clay Pit.



Added Lairs of the Infected spawning on the map.



Added the Raider Hideouts spawning on the map.



Updated Infected Hordes' logic. While some Infected will still roam throughout the Zone, most Infected will now stay in the vicinity of their Lair. This change doesn't impact the behavior of Swarms in any way.



Added Convoys and the Zone Migration. Destroy Lairs, Hideouts, and finish the new Storyline to unlock the option to start anew at a distant location.



Added Heavy Machine Gun Vehicle modification. The corresponding research has to be unlocked first.



Added 10 new Research Nodes. They are mostly focused on providing the player with different bonuses towards production time, wall HP, etc.



Added Squad Drag-select. You can now drag-select multiple squads while pressing the CTRL button.



Updated the More Settings section in Game Customization. With the Story Mode disabled, you can now adjust:

Starting month,

Full day length (in minutes),

Population limit (up to 2000),

Swimming Infected (on/off),

Infected animals (on/off),

Lairs (on/off),

Hideouts(on/off),

Swarm Intensity,

Full moons (on/off),

Blackout storms,

Day to night ratio.





OTHER CHANGES

Added the translations for the newest Major Update.



New Walls and Barriers have been added to maps, based on their real data from Open Street Maps.



Some recommended maps were updated with new details, colors, and other changes.



ESC button will now make you go back when navigating Main Menu, Credits, Settings, Load Game, City Selector, Tile Selector, and some other screens.



Raw Meat will now spoil over time.



Bus stops, Street Signs, Windmills, Tunnels (non-enterable), and a few other map decorations have been added to the game.



Graffiti decorations have been added to some buildings.



Beach (sand) terrain decoration has been added to the game.



Tooltips for different resources have been updated to display more information about the player's economy.



Building-Split visualization has been updated.



Starting Keybind mappings for enabling Scavenge View and enabling/disabling Building outlines have been removed. They can be set up again via the Settings menu.



New "auto-pause" Settings have been added. Players can decide now when the game should pause and when it should not.



Forced auto-snapping has been added for walls in cases where the gaps between the walls are very small.



An option to claim the walls from the map's environment has been added.



Added visual indication in the weather panel for months with Blackout storm and Full Moon.



Added a tooltip informing about the reason the structure building is blocked.



Added Statistics panel to the ESC Menu.



Improved enemy shooting mechanics from vehicles. Enemies shouldn't be able to shoot and drive at the same time anymore.



Improved vehicle pathing to avoid situations where vehicles took a longer route when not necessary.



Updated the logic behind the Rain transitions (Rain into Storm).



Updated the behavior of workers running away.



Multiple events have been updated to avoid the situation where some of them could get stuck.



Multiple optimization changes have been introduced to reduce the number of crashes and improve the game's performance and loading times.



Added NPC Zones. You can now encounter different types of Zones on expeditions that will differ from each other.



Added the Tromso recommended map.



Added new achievements.



BALANCE

The amount of resources carried by a single worker at once has been changed from 1 to 2.



Vehicle construction, deconstruction, repair times, and repair costs have been decreased.



The Cistern Vehicle maximum space for Fuel has been increased from 20 to 40, and resource capacity from 4 to 6.



Weapon damage has been adjusted depending on the range at which we are shooting. Some weapons will now be more or less effective, depending on the distance from the enemy.



Double and Triple Swarms have been added. You can expect more hordes attacking your Zone at later points in the game.



Increased chance for Megastorm, which was nonexistent in some locations.



FIXES

Fixed an issue with hordes sometimes stacking in one place and stopping from moving further.



Fixed an issue with time speed affecting time-to-kill for Squads.



Fixed an issue with building construction not ending at times.



Fixed an issue with vehicles sometimes getting stuck in buildings.



Fixed an issue with vehicles sometimes being able to ride over very steep slopes.



Fixed an issue with the animal death animation sometimes not playing.



Fixed an issue with vehicles sometimes instantly turning back.



Fixed an issue with vehicles sometimes stopping for a short while when selecting a new direction.



Fixed an issue that occurred during exchange with an empty squad.



Fixed an issue with the Squads panel displaying an incorrect number of ammo on different Squads.



Fixed an issue that occurred when workers were attacked by enemy units.



Fixed an issue with some animals not having swimming animations.



Fixed an issue where water had incorrect depth levels.



Fixed an issue with the incorrect position of a car after construction.



Fixed an issue with trees being possible to be planted in the adapted buildings.



Fixed an issue with vehicles sometimes using fuel when not driving.



Fixed an issue with citizens sometimes starving despite a warehouse full of food.



Fixed an issue with building/structure outlines displaying over vehicles.



Fixed an issue with normal hordes having infected dog icons.



Fixed an issue with rain disappearing after save/load.



Fixed gates missing the green fill.



Fixed an issue with infected not attacking Clay Pits or Fisherman buildings.



Fixed an issue with some tooltips not disappearing as intended.



Fixed issue with water having irregular shapes in some places.



Fixed the merchant and the cases where he was visiting the Zone every day.



Supporter Pack

[p]Finally, the new Major Update #5 is now available for everyone to play! Hugeto all the players who have helped us and played this update on the open_beta branch. Your feedback and all the bug reports were priceless! Of course, we will keep on observing the stability of this build. Expect necessary bug fixes in the upcoming weeks.The Supporter Pack is launching today, too! This DLC Package helps finance the production of Infection Free Zone. It's not mandatory to play the Infection Free Zone and offers only cosmetic and out-of-game items. Still, we hope that the content of the Supporter Pack will bring joy to our most dedicated fans. Thank you for being with us!Best regards,Jutsu Games Team