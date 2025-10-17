New Content

Achievement feature, adding several achievements to the game.



Difficulty system, Difficulty 2 has been added to the game.



Changes

Map

A green treasure chest in Chapter 2 has been changed to a yellow treasure chest.



Relics

Slingshot: Damage dealt 8 -> 7.



Rusty Sword: Damage dealt 5 -> 4.



Hope Diamond: Gold obtained 99 -> 77.



Iron Shield: Shield gained 4 -> 3.



Eternal Flesh: HP restored 3 -> 2.



Powder Keg: Damage dealt 7 -> 6.



Branch: Interval turns 3 -> 4.



Desperate Bomb: Damage dealt [2-40] -> [2-34].



Improvements

The game's default window setting has been changed to fullscreen mode.



Updated some text that lacked localization.



The game's maximum frame rate is set to 144.



Fixed a bug where the round start phase was still triggered after combat had ended.



Fixed a bug where task nodes remained when skipping tasks.



Fixed a bug where items did not appear directly when refreshing the shop with Relic: Membership Card.



Fixed a bug where the counter for Relic: Branch did not reset under unexpected circumstances.



Fixed a bug where Wounded Swordmaster (Boss Challenge) would still use Meditation while in Aiming state.



Fixed a bug where the boost from Condition Modifier: Unstoppable to the Posture Gauge did not apply correctly.



Plan

Difficulty 3



Leaderboard



Random Seed



Several interesting Relics



