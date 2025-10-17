Here’s a brand-new version of Monster City, packed with fresh content, visual upgrades, and a ton of adjustments. Dive in and enjoy!
✨ v0.7.1 Changelog:
🔥 6 new Story scenes (playable in both Story and Sandbox modes)
💬 New Hangouts with Maya and Lyra (Sandbox mode for now — coming to Story Mode in the next release)
🌳 New Activities in the Forest (Sandbox mode only — might never be added to Story Mode)
📱 15 new MonstaCram posts (covering both new and old scenes)
📖 11K+ words
📸 480+ new images
🎞️ 6 new animations
🛠️ Adjustments & Improvements:
-Fixed several Character Icon placements (some quests may no longer be signaled correctly — use the Quest Log to track real character locations).
-Re-rendered Room Hub backgrounds (before Maya’s arrival).
-Fixed unstable/glitchy backgrounds for the Room Hub (after Maya’s arrival).
-After Maya moves in, a new Talk function in the Room Hub lets you jump directly to her Hangout.
-Powers are now unlocked via Maya’s Hangout (removed the old shortcut via the Home icon).
-New MonstaCram posts for previously released content:
-1 unlocked via the Gym (midday)
-1 unlocked via Val’s Hangout (at Monsterfood)
-3 unlocked after Maya settles in with you
(If you’ve already played those scenes, just Sleep and they’ll unlock automatically.)
-New dialogue option at Ulva’s Hangout: unlocks an activity with Bea in the Forest (an activity with Ulva herself will arrive next update).
-New scene with Val at the Gym (midday): unlocks an activity with Val in the Forest.
-After completing the new Lyra story quest (Courtyard), a new Hangout becomes available (after attending a Class).
Thank you all so much for your support, as always!
Hope you enjoy the new content — and stay tuned, more’s on the way! 🖤
