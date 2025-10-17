Here’s a brand-new version of Monster City, packed with fresh content, visual upgrades, and a ton of adjustments. Dive in and enjoy!✨ v0.7.1 Changelog:🔥 6 new Story scenes (playable in both Story and Sandbox modes)💬 New Hangouts with Maya and Lyra (Sandbox mode for now — coming to Story Mode in the next release)🌳 New Activities in the Forest (Sandbox mode only — might never be added to Story Mode)📱 15 new MonstaCram posts (covering both new and old scenes)📖 11K+ words📸 480+ new images🎞️ 6 new animations🛠️ Adjustments & Improvements:-Fixed several Character Icon placements (some quests may no longer be signaled correctly — use the Quest Log to track real character locations).-Re-rendered Room Hub backgrounds (before Maya’s arrival).-Fixed unstable/glitchy backgrounds for the Room Hub (after Maya’s arrival).-After Maya moves in, a new Talk function in the Room Hub lets you jump directly to her Hangout.-Powers are now unlocked via Maya’s Hangout (removed the old shortcut via the Home icon).-New MonstaCram posts for previously released content:-1 unlocked via the Gym (midday)-1 unlocked via Val’s Hangout (at Monsterfood)-3 unlocked after Maya settles in with you(If you’ve already played those scenes, just Sleep and they’ll unlock automatically.)-New dialogue option at Ulva’s Hangout: unlocks an activity with Bea in the Forest (an activity with Ulva herself will arrive next update).-New scene with Val at the Gym (midday): unlocks an activity with Val in the Forest.-After completing the new Lyra story quest (Courtyard), a new Hangout becomes available (after attending a Class).Thank you all so much for your support, as always!Hope you enjoy the new content — and stay tuned, more’s on the way! 🖤