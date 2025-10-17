Hello @everyone!

We are finally ready to announce Update#3, which will be released today!



Thank you all so much for your patience, and we're already working on more things

that we'll announce soon.

Here's the list of changes and additions:

Added auctions,

Added scraper,

Added new product categories,

Added new products,

Added component-only palette,

Updated palette visuals – added logo,

Changed maximum tool usage limit,

Workshop – component highlighting,

Fixed item collision with walls,

Fixed items being thrown through buildings,

Fixed furniture duplication exploit,

Fixed ability to open shop without a cash register,

Fixed cash register-related bugs,

Fixed UI freeze when a customer took a safe being opened,

Improved shop navmesh,

Added info for key items (e.g. cash register, laptop) – pressing ESC while moving them returns them to their previous position

That's all for today. Thank you very much to everyone for your support and engagement.

Build 0,88.1

You are all amazing!